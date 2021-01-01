Please
1821
1817
1818
1819
1820
[
1821
]
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,764
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72800 on:
Today
at 02:31:20 am »
Terrible call on Washingtin there a few minutes ago.
Logged
jonkrux
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,190
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72801 on:
Today
at 03:37:40 am »
Yup. Deffo 15 penalty not called.
Elliott left his kicking boots at home. Missed 3 today, usually so reliable. Running game clicking now and our D is playing well. Hopefully stop the next drive and go 9 up
Logged
jonkrux
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,190
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72802 on:
Today
at 03:56:13 am »
What a fantastic second half. Great blocking by Lane Johnson for the barley run and td. Interception on the first play from blankenship. Boom.
Logged
jonkrux
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,190
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72803 on:
Today
at 03:59:07 am »
Barkley again. Awesome. 146 yards 2 td
Logged
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,764
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72804 on:
Today
at 04:03:56 am »
Barkley is something else. Best running back I've seen for the eagles. I've only been a fan since 2010 so I know fuck all. He's better than McCoy.
Logged
jonkrux
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,190
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
«
Reply #72805 on:
Today
at 04:20:21 am »
I was only a couple years before you. 2007/08 I started following the eagles. He's outrageous. Number 1 in the league for me.
Logged
