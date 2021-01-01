« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:31:20 am
Terrible call on Washingtin there a few minutes ago.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:37:40 am
Yup. Deffo 15 penalty not called.
Elliott left his kicking boots at home. Missed 3 today, usually so reliable. Running game clicking now and our D is playing well. Hopefully stop the next drive and go 9 up
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:56:13 am
What a fantastic second half. Great blocking by Lane Johnson for the barley run and td. Interception on the first play from blankenship.  Boom.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:59:07 am
Barkley again. Awesome. 146 yards 2 td
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:03:56 am
Barkley is something else. Best running back I've seen for the eagles. I've only been a fan since 2010 so I know fuck all. He's better than McCoy.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:20:21 am
I was only a couple years before you. 2007/08 I started following the eagles. He's outrageous. Number 1 in the league for me.
