« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1813 1814 1815 1816 1817 [1818]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2931854 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72680 on: October 29, 2024, 11:49:11 am »
At least one of the sporting teams that I'm alright with won over the past few days anyway
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,227
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72681 on: October 29, 2024, 05:57:53 pm »
Steelers won was on too late for me to watch. Wilson is surprising people
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72682 on: October 29, 2024, 07:49:34 pm »
Stefon Diggs out for the season with a torn ACL
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72683 on: October 29, 2024, 08:23:38 pm »
Richardson benched.

QB evals have gone sideways again like the older days.

For a period in the 2010s, with the changing game to incorporate spread and option concepts and the prevalence of mobile QBs, so many QBs defied old conventions:
-Russell Wilson:  sure he's accurate and a good runner, but he's too short
-Colin Kaepernick:  sure he's got a cannon, but he's a runner (was the NCAA all-time leader for rushing TDs by a QB when he left Nevada); ran a gimmicky offense (the Pistol offense was gimmicky even by college standards)
-Cam Newton:  sure he'll run over some SEC defenses and do some fun things, but can be a NFL passer?
-Deshaun Watson:  one read QB in college; can't start Day 1?
-Justin Herbert:  sure big arm but didn't look good at Oregon; overhyped
-Kyler Murray:  too short; you can run around, but can he be an elite passer?
-Jalen Hurts:  classic old college QB (good for a great college team to move the ball - no chance to develop as a NFL passer)
-Lamar Jackson:  incredible athlete and fun but is he really a NFL QB?
-Patrick Mahomes:  air raid QB at Texas Tech?  Sure he's actually got an NFL arm compared to the old air raid QBs, but that's not a NFL offense
-Jared Goff:  the Cal version of Mahomes; air raid under Sonny Dykes?  Meh.
-Josh Allen:  sure he's a physical freak, but his numbers in college would make Anthony Richardson look like Peyton Manning

But NFL offenses did a great job working, developing, and integrating them into the game.  When I saw the Niners line up in the Pistol and run a zone read with Kaepernick, I knew the NFL was changing.

I thought this trend would continue and even QBs that had knocks on them would thrive thanks to the modern offensive thinking.  Mitchell Trubisky never took a snap under center in college, and while John Fox never knew what to do, Matt Nagy got him a 2:1 TD/INT ratio by year 2.  You don't have to Peyton Manning to put up good numbers sometimes.

But boy since COVID it is a mess.
-Trevor Lawrence:  might've actually peaked as a freshman in college; very little development since
-Zach Wilson:  not much of a track record; questionable competition level; can he make easy throws?
-Justin Fields:  he's got great receivers at Ohio State, and their OL gives him plenty of time to hit deep balls, but can he get rid of the ball quickly in tight windows?
-Trey Lance:  very little track record; questionable competition
-Mac Jones:  exactly who he is; not physically gifted at all and needs talent around him; won't make the tough throws
-2022:  best of bunch are Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, and Malik Willis:  meh
-Bryce Young:  surely a can't miss prospect; wasn't even on the most talented Bama teams; undersized but a leader
-Anthony Richardson:  boom or bust to say the least;  basically the same size as Josh Allen with the exact same knocks on accuracy

Now Stroud and Daniels have bucked the trend so far, but questions on the many QBs since 2021 have been answered:  as in their knocks are confirmed.  It is a far cry from the 2010s, where QBs continued to defy expectations and the position was completely redefined.  While there were still bad transitions (like Darnold, Mariota, Winston), the amount of young QBs that came in and sometimes dominated was impressive.

Maybe it's defenses catching up (e.g. two-deep safety looks?).  Maybe it's small sample size.  Maybe the floor of the college game has been raised (you rarely see defensive showdowns - most good teams can put up big numbers with QBs), but the top end QB prospects have flattened out.

But QB evals and development have seemingly gotten worse.

Perhaps sitting QBs again will help, but given the importance of being competitive with a QB on a rookie contract for cap purposes, GMs seem like they'll keep churning through.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72684 on: October 29, 2024, 08:36:04 pm »
^ on that note.....

Matt Miller
@nfldraftscout
·
Follow
Scouts and agents are telling college QBs to not leave school until theyve started 2+ years. The NFL doesnt truly develop QBs anymore outside of rare exceptions.



to me it's just another sign of nobody having any patience these days. it's all now now now now now now now. you're a bust if you have a poor 2 games.

there'll be talk that the colts 'need' to win now, but why? really? irsay, in one of his possibly few moments of sobriety, should be there telling steichen that his job's safe in terms of results because the important thing is to develop richardson.
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72685 on: October 29, 2024, 09:24:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 29, 2024, 05:57:53 pm
Steelers won was on too late for me to watch. Wilson is surprising people

Not sure it's that surprising, given his pedigree. The patched up Oline is protecting him better than I'd hoped though.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,262
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72686 on: October 30, 2024, 10:26:22 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 29, 2024, 08:36:04 pm
^ on that note.....

Matt Miller
@nfldraftscout
·
Follow
Scouts and agents are telling college QBs to not leave school until theyve started 2+ years. The NFL doesnt truly develop QBs anymore outside of rare exceptions.



to me it's just another sign of nobody having any patience these days. it's all now now now now now now now. you're a bust if you have a poor 2 games.

there'll be talk that the colts 'need' to win now, but why? really? irsay, in one of his possibly few moments of sobriety, should be there telling steichen that his job's safe in terms of results because the important thing is to develop richardson.

Although there is always the other extreme ........ Daniel Jones
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72687 on: October 30, 2024, 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 29, 2024, 08:36:04 pm
^ on that note.....

Matt Miller
@nfldraftscout
·
Follow
Scouts and agents are telling college QBs to not leave school until theyve started 2+ years. The NFL doesnt truly develop QBs anymore outside of rare exceptions.



to me it's just another sign of nobody having any patience these days. it's all now now now now now now now. you're a bust if you have a poor 2 games.

there'll be talk that the colts 'need' to win now, but why? really? irsay, in one of his possibly few moments of sobriety, should be there telling steichen that his job's safe in terms of results because the important thing is to develop richardson.

Given how impactful a QB is, and how expensive a good one is, youd of thought its financial and sporting suicide not to put a great deal of time and money into improving the QBs on your roster.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72688 on: October 30, 2024, 10:54:11 am »
Quote from: filopastry on October 30, 2024, 10:26:22 am
Although there is always the other extreme ........ Daniel Jones
Yeah you'll always get people making dumb decisions. I think everyone but their front office could see he's not the answer.

But this is seemingly the season of the 2nd or 3rd chance qb so maybe he'll go somewhere else and do alright.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72689 on: October 30, 2024, 10:55:32 am »
Richardson is just shit, theres no more to it than that. And saying you came out for a play because youre tired as a QB is a dreadful look. Get him benched and keep him there. Dont compound mistakes. They fucked up drafting him at 4, at least theyre still trying to win.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72690 on: October 30, 2024, 07:45:52 pm »
Bo Nix has been excellent as well played over 60 games in college and a bit older at than your usual rookie at 24. The Broncos are very young on offense and lack speed at the skill positions but he has been getting better every week. Nix also excellent with his legs and makes a couple of great plays on the ground every week

Broncos playing at the Ravens and the Chiefs the next 2 weeks so Nix probably takes a step back but the Broncos have a top 5 defense and special teams which gives them a chance to keep games close into the 4th quarter. At last the Broncos are finally on sky this week as well.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72691 on: October 30, 2024, 07:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 30, 2024, 10:55:32 am
Richardson is just shit, theres no more to it than that. And saying you came out for a play because youre tired as a QB is a dreadful look. Get him benched and keep him there. Dont compound mistakes. They fucked up drafting him at 4, at least theyre still trying to win.

Him tapping out was an awful look and is probably a large consideration in him being benched.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72692 on: Today at 12:19:35 am »
Is there a scarier thing to watch on Halloween than the Jets?

No idea how they keep getting prime time games!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72693 on: Today at 12:23:51 am »
I've got the day off tomorrow and it's on early this week, but I still cba to watch the jets.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72694 on: Today at 01:08:33 am »
Not sure if you were tempted to sneak in a look Voodoo, but if you did, you would have witnessed a classic:

Jets rookie runs unopposed into the endzone to score a fantastic TD.

One problem. He celebrated early, dropping the ball just before crossing the goal line, and thus the ball rolls out to the back of the endzone for a touchback.

Couldn't make this up!!
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72695 on: Today at 01:10:40 am »
^ this seems to be a thing at the moment.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1813 1814 1815 1816 1817 [1818]   Go Up
« previous next »
 