Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72640 on: October 26, 2024, 06:35:24 am »
Yeah, bizarre that, you could see from a mile away the wrenching action on his head.

I am watching NFL for the first time since the late 90s, thanks to the excellent 15-minute game clips on YouTube (can't stand watching any US sport live unless I'm in a US sports bar, get on with it!). My team is officially the Dolphins, just because dolphins are cool, but I have hats and T's for both NY teams, the Chiefs and the Buccs due to various personal connections, so I'm a low propensity voter, so to speak. There's always the temptation to switch to the Ravens, since they didn't exist last time I paid attention, but it's just too easy and obvious a choice, what with The Wire, EA Poe and Lamar. The team I'm most partial to is Detroit, because they're so much fun to watch (QB scoring a pass reception TD, fake punts at 4th and long deep in their own territory, etc) and because the city has been a hard luck story for so long (although those who can afford to go the game probably aren't the hard luck story).

I used to dislike the Packers, but having read this week that they're the only community owned, non profit "franchise" in the American Big Four has made me view them differently. I also really like Buffalo's QB, but since they were Miami's main rival in the 90s I can't possibly support them.

So, go Dolphins/Lions, I guess. A nice alternative to the endless dilution and corruption of the beautiful game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72641 on: October 26, 2024, 09:43:09 am »
the whole thing about what is and what isn't reviewable always seems to pop up and wreck my head from time to time. I can't see why a facemask penalty isn't reviewable because it's binary; the facemask either was grabbed or it wasn't. there's no interpretation there so it should be fairly quick and simple.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72642 on: October 26, 2024, 09:50:31 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 26, 2024, 09:43:09 am
the whole thing about what is and what isn't reviewable always seems to pop up and wreck my head from time to time. I can't see why a facemask penalty isn't reviewable because it's binary; the facemask either was grabbed or it wasn't. there's no interpretation there so it should be fairly quick and simple.

Loads of rules are objective in this sense. 2 feet down, ball out before or after he was done by contact etc. sometimes the camera angles prevent them from being able to tell but there are a lot of objective rules in NFL. Pass interference would be a little different, as would some others Im not aware of (Im not great on NFL rules). Its one of the reasons video refs work much better in NFL than football. See also natural stoppages.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72643 on: October 26, 2024, 09:58:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on October 26, 2024, 09:50:31 am
Loads of rules are objective in this sense. 2 feet down, ball out before or after he was done by contact etc. sometimes the camera angles prevent them from being able to tell but there are a lot of objective rules in NFL. Pass interference would be a little different, as would some others Im not aware of (Im not great on NFL rules). Its one of the reasons video refs work much better in NFL than football. See also natural stoppages.

yeah the experiment of making PI reviewable was always doomed to failure due to PI being at least somewhat subjective.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72644 on: October 26, 2024, 09:59:51 am »
Daft thing is, you could see the reaction from the Rams player with his head in his hands, thinking he cost his team a penalty, & you can see the way Darnold's head moved that was not a natural way for a QB to move when they're being tackled.

Facemask should be reviewable & easy to spot, with the way players head moves when you grab his facemask.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72645 on: October 26, 2024, 09:00:43 pm »
The refereeing was poor throughout the game, that last face mask no call was the icing on the cake.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72646 on: October 26, 2024, 09:55:55 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 26, 2024, 09:58:55 am
yeah the experiment of making PI reviewable was always doomed to failure due to PI being at least somewhat subjective.

Ab interesting, did they experiment with that? I find it utterly inexplicable that the football world is trying to introduce VAR to adjudicate on subjective calls. When you see how it works in other sports, or in this case doesnt work, you see how mad it is.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72647 on: October 26, 2024, 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October 26, 2024, 09:55:55 pm
Ab interesting, did they experiment with that? I find it utterly inexplicable that the football world is trying to introduce VAR to adjudicate on subjective calls. When you see how it works in other sports, or in this case doesnt work, you see how mad it is.

they tried it for a season after the saints got fucked over in the nfc championship game. it didn't last.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72648 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Pats win!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72649 on: Yesterday at 08:16:38 pm »
the jets might be further away from being decent than just a QB.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72650 on: Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm »
The Jets are all-time bad. Hysterical.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72651 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm »
Wtf they were thinking on that TD with so much time left on the clock but somehow the Browns get it done!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72652 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm »
Ravens lose yeah baby that's good for my Steelers
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72653 on: Yesterday at 08:21:01 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm
Ravens lose yeah baby that's good for my Steelers

it is.

somehow the ravens have managed to lose to both the browns and the raiders.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72654 on: Yesterday at 09:06:24 pm »
Raining a bit in Seattle.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72655 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm
Wtf they were thinking on that TD with so much time left on the clock but somehow the Browns get it done!

I was thinking at the time that was such a Browns move against the Ravens, brilliant win in the end though!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72656 on: Yesterday at 09:58:33 pm »
a couple of seahawks seemed to be having a go at each other earlier about something or other.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72657 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm »
Hail Mary prayer answered, Redskins win it!

Wankers 😂
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72658 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
Amazing ending.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72659 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm »
well I'm somewhat annoyed about that, but the 'right' team won that game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72660 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 pm »
Ha ha ha holy shit.

My mate had a 10/1 accum riding on the Bears to hold on and he's just sickened. But even he said that he had to laugh it was so crazy.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72661 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm »
It really is a toss up, but I sometimes think the defenders try too hard in some of these situations; you see some trying to grab the ball, just volleyball smash/block it down or sideways!

Fair play to Washington, they definitely seem like a team on the up.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72662 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
It really is a toss up, but I sometimes think the defenders try too hard in some of these situations; you see some trying to grab the ball, just volleyball smash/block it down or sideways!

Fair play to Washington, they definitely seem like a team on the up.
being a Cowboys fan I was gutted when Dan Quinn left to become their head coach but he's done a great job and Daniels looks the real deal too
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72663 on: Today at 12:03:03 am »
it always seems like a lot of defensive players completely lose all sense when there's a hail mary. why the fuck are you getting in the way of your teammates and knocking the ball up in the air?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72664 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:03:03 am
it always seems like a lot of defensive players completely lose all sense when there's a hail mary. why the fuck are you getting in the way of your teammates and knocking the ball up in the air?
You have to compete for the ball. If you didn't you'd be off the team immediately.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72665 on: Today at 12:18:47 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:13:34 am
You have to compete for the ball. If you didn't you'd be off the team immediately.

I'd prefer someone actually covered the bloke standing there on his own in the end zone personally. and knocking the ball up in the air is just giving the opposition another chance to catch it. smack it sideways or something.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72666 on: Today at 12:46:20 am »
Fuck off Dak, start earning your coin
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72667 on: Today at 01:03:54 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:13:34 am
You have to compete for the ball. If you didn't you'd be off the team immediately.
He might be off the team after this 'effort'

https://xcancel.com/MarkBullockNFL/status/1850697384793149447?t=jBLkUaRpJafj40ryXXAlNg&s=19
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72668 on: Today at 01:11:58 am »
Better drive but that's me done
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72669 on: Today at 09:47:13 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:03:03 am
it always seems like a lot of defensive players completely lose all sense when there's a hail mary. why the fuck are you getting in the way of your teammates and knocking the ball up in the air?

Same on the on-side kicks. all you have to do is catch or fall on the ball, heck even knock it out of bounds or backwards. Yet for some reason players who catch difficult balls day in day out end up fumbling it about 5 yards forward
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72670 on: Today at 09:51:43 am »
Even when we're shit ending Rodgers and the Jets season (effectively) is very satisfying to say the least!

Possibly 2nd place in AFC East is up for grabs  ;D
