Yeah, bizarre that, you could see from a mile away the wrenching action on his head.



I am watching NFL for the first time since the late 90s, thanks to the excellent 15-minute game clips on YouTube (can't stand watching any US sport live unless I'm in a US sports bar, get on with it!). My team is officially the Dolphins, just because dolphins are cool, but I have hats and T's for both NY teams, the Chiefs and the Buccs due to various personal connections, so I'm a low propensity voter, so to speak. There's always the temptation to switch to the Ravens, since they didn't exist last time I paid attention, but it's just too easy and obvious a choice, what with The Wire, EA Poe and Lamar. The team I'm most partial to is Detroit, because they're so much fun to watch (QB scoring a pass reception TD, fake punts at 4th and long deep in their own territory, etc) and because the city has been a hard luck story for so long (although those who can afford to go the game probably aren't the hard luck story).



I used to dislike the Packers, but having read this week that they're the only community owned, non profit "franchise" in the American Big Four has made me view them differently. I also really like Buffalo's QB, but since they were Miami's main rival in the 90s I can't possibly support them.



So, go Dolphins/Lions, I guess. A nice alternative to the endless dilution and corruption of the beautiful game.