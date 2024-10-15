« previous next »
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,538
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72560 on: October 15, 2024, 07:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on October 15, 2024, 04:10:01 pm
Davante Adams traded to the Jets.
And in other AFC East WR news, Amari Cooper traded to the Bills.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,979
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72561 on: October 15, 2024, 10:58:43 pm »
Oops Jerry Jones being a c*nt to a radio host, threatening to fire him after he asked Jones a legitimate question.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/41810125/jerry-jones-calls-radio-hosts-feisty-interview-cowboys-struggles
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72562 on: October 15, 2024, 11:20:24 pm »
Jerrah won't care, it's got people talking about him and the cowboys.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72563 on: October 16, 2024, 03:17:23 pm »
Anyone off to the game on Sunday?

Looking forward to the quality game the Jags and Pats will serve up.

IMO its 2018 since I saw a decent & close game at Wembley. Eagles v Jags plus Titans v Chargers were both good that season. Since then the games have been poor and/or 1-sided affairs. Broncos v Jags in 2022 was close but quality wasnt.

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72564 on: October 16, 2024, 03:20:56 pm »
Titans/chargers was one of the games we've been to and it actually was alright.

Sunday's game really doesn't sound appealing at all, but since I found out it's an itv game at least those there don't have to listen to the 'local' commentary
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72565 on: October 16, 2024, 03:21:13 pm »
Has anyone been to an NFL game in US as an away fan?

Been to see 49ers in SF but its a trek for a game. Even less appealing now they play in Santa Clara. An east coast game makes it more do-able to make a game and keep a trip to 2-3 nights.

Just not sure what itd be like going with family to an away game.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72566 on: October 16, 2024, 03:28:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 16, 2024, 03:20:56 pm
Titans/chargers was one of the games we've been to and it actually was alright.


Phillip Rivers was excellent that game.

Think Derrick Henry played but it was before he really broke out as a star. People forget it took Henry well into his 3rd season to pop. His 1st 2 seasons and a lot of his 3rd (2018) was relatively nondescript.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72567 on: October 16, 2024, 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 03:28:08 pm
Phillip Rivers was excellent that game.

Think Derrick Henry played but it was before he really broke out as a star. People forget it took Henry well into his 3rd season to pop. His 1st 2 seasons and a lot of his 3rd (2018) was relatively nondescript.

75 yard TD with the first chargers play of the game.

I think it was dion lewis who was the main titans back in that game! I think he had decent yards too.

Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 03:21:13 pm
Has anyone been to an NFL game in US as an away fan?

Been to see 49ers in SF but its a trek for a game. Even less appealing now they play in Santa Clara. An east coast game makes it more do-able to make a game and keep a trip to 2-3 nights.

Just not sure what itd be like going with family to an away game.

I've not, but I have been to some as a 'home' fan and from what I've seen you'd probably be absolutely fine. I saw plenty of away fans at games and I didn't see any of them getting any abuse.

though it does depend on where you go. in the cheap seats in philly? hmm. perhaps not the best idea.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72568 on: October 16, 2024, 03:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 03:21:13 pm
Has anyone been to an NFL game in US as an away fan?

Been to see 49ers in SF but its a trek for a game. Even less appealing now they play in Santa Clara. An east coast game makes it more do-able to make a game and keep a trip to 2-3 nights.

Just not sure what itd be like going with family to an away game.

I think youll be fine as an away fan at most stadiums. Ive been to Levis Stadium and MetLife in the home supporters and saw away fans mixed in without any issues. I dont know if Id do it in Baltimore or Philadelphia though.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72569 on: October 16, 2024, 04:10:29 pm »
Thanks for the advice.

Probably wouldnt do Philly as an away fan. Id also try and go somewhere the family found visit as tourists. Wife has spent a fair amount of time in US so likes of Boston and Philly would be off the table as potential holiday spots.

Done games in SF and at Candlestick it wasnt always super friendly for away fans. Thats part of the reason to ask.

Think 49ers have Tampa and New Orleans away in 2025 so they could be potentials
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72570 on: October 16, 2024, 04:19:06 pm »
Have you been to Vegas? Their whole franchise is set up for casuals so you could mix in there if you havent been already.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72571 on: October 16, 2024, 04:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 04:10:29 pm
Thanks for the advice.

Probably wouldnt do Philly as an away fan. Id also try and go somewhere the family found visit as tourists. Wife has spent a fair amount of time in US so likes of Boston and Philly would be off the table as potential holiday spots.

Done games in SF and at Candlestick it wasnt always super friendly for away fans. Thats part of the reason to ask.

Think 49ers have Tampa and New Orleans away in 2025 so they could be potentials

the bucs only sold out when they had brady so you could probably get tickets all over the place for them and I'd imagine there are loads of tourists who go too.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72572 on: October 16, 2024, 08:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 16, 2024, 04:19:06 pm
Have you been to Vegas? Their whole franchise is set up for casuals so you could mix in there if you havent been already.

Been to Vegas before on lads holidays.

Im not massively convinced its great for a family holiday plus its a long way for a short trip.

Im thinking of flying out somewhere on the Friday and back home on the  Monday. Eve. If thats he red eye on the Monday and straight to work on Tuesday.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72573 on: October 16, 2024, 08:46:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 16, 2024, 04:32:49 pm
the bucs only sold out when they had brady so you could probably get tickets all over the place for them and I'd imagine there are loads of tourists who go too.

Going to Tampa seems best option so far.

Ideally itd be New York or Washington. Flight shorter and city has lots to do. Not scheduled to play either next season. Would only happen based on this years finishes.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72574 on: October 16, 2024, 08:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 08:44:13 pm
Been to Vegas before on lads holidays.

Im not massively convinced its great for a family holiday plus its a long way for a short trip.

Im thinking of flying out somewhere on the Friday and back home on the  Monday. Eve. If thats he red eye on the Monday and straight to work on Tuesday.

Yeah if santa clara is a trek I'm not sure vegas is much of an option
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72575 on: October 17, 2024, 05:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Going to Tampa seems best option so far.

Ideally itd be New York or Washington. Flight shorter and city has lots to do. Not scheduled to play either next season. Would only happen based on this years finishes.

The other benefit of the North East is you can actually get a flight back on Monday morning and land Monday night (I think) if you want to avoid being as knackered on the Tuesday! Everywhere else you pretty much have to do the Red Eye
Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,146
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72576 on: October 17, 2024, 05:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 16, 2024, 03:21:13 pm
Has anyone been to an NFL game in US as an away fan?

Been to see 49ers in SF but its a trek for a game. Even less appealing now they play in Santa Clara. An east coast game makes it more do-able to make a game and keep a trip to 2-3 nights.

Just not sure what itd be like going with family to an away game.

Miami fan been to Chicago, New Orleans, Jets x3 (NYC fans do a 1k away section) and going GB in Nov...

I noticed mentioned NO next year would HIGHLY recommend. Stadium is 5 min walk from centre, amazing food and vibe.
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72577 on: October 17, 2024, 05:56:48 pm »
I'll be there Sunday, looking forward to my first ever NFL game. Let's go Pat's!! ;)
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,979
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72578 on: October 17, 2024, 08:19:25 pm »
I keep saying McCarthy will be gone once the season is done, but i have a funny feeling Jerry Jones might extend his contract,& McCarthy will still be Cowboys head coach next season as he's not a threat to Jones authority, Jones kept Jason Garrett as head coach longer than other teams would have because of this, & that's why the Cowboys are mediocre, Jones wants to win the SB, but he wants to do it his way, because of his ego, Jones never got the credit for the Cowboys dynasty in the 90s as that was down to Jimmy Johnston, & that eats at Jones ego today.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72579 on: October 17, 2024, 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on October 17, 2024, 05:56:48 pm
I'll be there Sunday, looking forward to my first ever NFL game. Let's go Pat's!! ;)

unlucky game to go to, but you'll enjoy it regardless. I hope it doesn't rain.

Quote from: Statto Red on October 17, 2024, 08:19:25 pm
I keep saying McCarthy will be gone once the season is done, but i have a funny feeling Jerry Jones might extend his contract,& McCarthy will still be Cowboys head coach next season as he's not a threat to Jones authority, Jones kept Jason Garrett as head coach longer than other teams would have because of this, & that's why the Cowboys are mediocre, Jones wants to win the SB, but he wants to do it his way, because of his ego, Jones never got the credit for the Cowboys dynasty in the 90s as that was down to Jimmy Johnston, & that eats at Jones ego today.


if they're bad there's no way he'll give him a new deal. if only because that might come with the risk he might have to sack him next season and pay him to not work.
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72580 on: October 17, 2024, 09:29:32 pm »
Jets superfan Fireman Ed says team is phasing him out at MetLife

Thank fuck for that, if true.

Refreshing to know that even a franchise like the Jets can get some decisions right!
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72581 on: October 17, 2024, 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 17, 2024, 09:29:32 pm
Jets superfan Fireman Ed says team is phasing him out at MetLife

Thank fuck for that, if true.

Refreshing to know that even a franchise like the Jets can get some decisions right!

'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72582 on: October 17, 2024, 09:53:19 pm »
didn't he 'retire' a few years ago anyway?
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72583 on: October 17, 2024, 10:33:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 17, 2024, 09:48:17 pm

Fair play, I may not have thought this through ;D

Yeah, either I imagined it, or I do believe he said something along the lines of stepping away.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72584 on: October 17, 2024, 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 17, 2024, 10:33:29 pm
Fair play, I may not have thought this through ;D

Yeah, either I imagined it, or I do believe he said something along the lines of stepping away.

Any excuse to wedge Bender into threads...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72585 on: October 18, 2024, 07:50:50 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 17, 2024, 09:29:32 pm
Jets superfan Fireman Ed says team is phasing him out at MetLife

Thank fuck for that, if true.

Refreshing to know that even a franchise like the Jets can get some decisions right!

How will the crowd ever cope with doing a J-E-T-S chant without the aid of some weird old bloke in a toy fireman hat though?
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72586 on: October 18, 2024, 10:26:48 am »
Quote from: filopastry on October 17, 2024, 05:11:07 pm
The other benefit of the North East is you can actually get a flight back on Monday morning and land Monday night (I think) if you want to avoid being as knackered on the Tuesday! Everywhere else you pretty much have to do the Red Eye

Defo a consideration.

Cant have it as a full family holiday because of when the season runs versus school holidays. Therefore needs to be a short break (with or without kids). Makes NE much more convenient.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72587 on: October 18, 2024, 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: bryanod on October 17, 2024, 05:17:18 pm
Miami fan been to Chicago, New Orleans, Jets x3 (NYC fans do a 1k away section) and going GB in Nov...

I noticed mentioned NO next year would HIGHLY recommend. Stadium is 5 min walk from centre, amazing food and vibe.

Thanks mate. Good to hear its do-able as an away fan.

Purely as a destination Id say NO, Nashville or NewYork would be my picks. Ive not been to NO or Nashville but my wife has. She travels all over US as part of her job and has visited a lot of the big cities across US. NO and Nashville are 2 of the places she raves about. Shes not so complimentary about a number of other US cities! Hence why certain destinations are a bit of a no-go even if they may be convenient
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72588 on: October 18, 2024, 10:53:22 am »
Quote from: Jookie on October 18, 2024, 10:31:21 am
Thanks mate. Good to hear its do-able as an away fan.

Purely as a destination Id say NO, Nashville or NewYork would be my picks. Ive not been to NO or Nashville but my wife has. She travels all over US as part of her job and has visited a lot of the big cities across US. NO and Nashville are 2 of the places she raves about. Shes not so complimentary about a number of other US cities! Hence why certain destinations are a bit of a no-go even if they may be convenient

I've been to the Met Life as a home fan a couple of times for a Giants game, the second game at least there were Pats fans sitting near me, who had no issue all game. Although it probably helped that both teams were bloody awful at the time ;D
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72589 on: October 18, 2024, 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on October 17, 2024, 05:56:48 pm
I'll be there Sunday, looking forward to my first ever NFL game. Let's go Pat's!! ;)

A chance to see Drake Maye win his first pro game as a starter ? I guess i'll be watching it as a pre game till the proper football starts at 11.30!
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72590 on: October 18, 2024, 09:13:13 pm »
YNWA

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72591 on: Yesterday at 02:05:27 am »
Having been out for 3 weeks with a hamstring injury, Tae Adams looked mysteriously fit all of sudden, jumping and catching passes from Rodgers  ;D
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72592 on: Yesterday at 02:58:15 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 02:05:27 am
Having been out for 3 weeks with a hamstring injury, Tae Adams looked mysteriously fit all of sudden, jumping and catching passes from Rodgers  ;D

And all of a sudden Maxx Crosby has an ankle injury
Online jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72593 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm »
The Jacksonville Jaguars - reassuringly rubbish as always
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72594 on: Today at 03:21:15 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 03:16:46 pm
The Jacksonville Jaguars - reassuringly rubbish as always

they really are fucking shite. especially defensively.
