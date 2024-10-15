I keep saying McCarthy will be gone once the season is done, but i have a funny feeling Jerry Jones might extend his contract,& McCarthy will still be Cowboys head coach next season as he's not a threat to Jones authority, Jones kept Jason Garrett as head coach longer than other teams would have because of this, & that's why the Cowboys are mediocre, Jones wants to win the SB, but he wants to do it his way, because of his ego, Jones never got the credit for the Cowboys dynasty in the 90s as that was down to Jimmy Johnston, & that eats at Jones ego today.