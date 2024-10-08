It feels like McDermott and his staff are top tier for about 85% of a season, but there are key moments in which they can have huge brain farts. Its felt like for 3-4 years that when they get a team in 3rd and long in pivotal moments they cant close it out for example.



Its difficult because his record is really strong, especially when compared to the last 20 years in Bills performances, but there is a lingering doubt about his ability to take them all the way.



They could really use another WR whos reliable, and getting healthy on defense would be great.



Thankfully the division is trash, really need 3x strong bounce back performances.



Totally agree regarding the 85% of the season thing. We've also got a complete mental block in the playoffs as well (especially against the Chiefs :-|), but that's another story.Said to my lad after this, that (much in the same way with football) the stats show that he's one of the winning-est (I hate that phrase!) coaches in American Football, but there has to be question marks about his ability to take it the whole way. The Bills were (rightly) touted as being Superbowl favourites for the past three seasons, but have failed to reach the show each time. Like you said, winning the AFC East is almost a given if you have a halfway decent outfit, but postseason is where it's at that sees us fall short each time. Big question is though - is it purely down to McDermott? How much of an influence does Allen and the offensive co-ordinator have on play calling?What really pissed me off on Sunday was the fact that we had them big time when calling the run... yet at the end, we went back to the pass which like I said made no sense as the protection was abysmal. Not sure whether Josh is carrying an injury that prevented him from doing so, but why was there not a quarterback run called? It's noticeable that he does not seem to be rushing as much lately in clutch situations although granted, I'm making that observation based on watching Redzone but there have been occasions in those clips where I watched a play develop where the gap opened up for him and he didn't take it, whereas in the past he would have.Anyway, how they react next is what will matter. 3-2 is not the worst thing in the World, but one can only hope that these past two matches are the wobbly bit of the season over and done with and normal service is resumed. They're far from a bad side and should reach the playoffs comfortably, but how far they go will be down to stopping braindead calls like Sunday.