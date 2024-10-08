« previous next »
Offline Garlic Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72520 on: October 8, 2024, 04:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  8, 2024, 03:54:27 pm
Robert Salah gets the bullet as head coach of the J-E-T-S.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is being named the New York Jets interim head coach

Surprised he made it this long. It would be so typical of the NFL for those players to have a great season, they appoint Ulbrich full time and hes sacked in 12-16 months time. I genuinely dont know what makes a great NFL coach anymore. They really shouldve gone for Vrabel.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72521 on: October 8, 2024, 04:32:34 pm »
owner is always top of the food chain, obviously. but between GM, HC and QB salah was always at the bottom so was always going to be the first to get the boot.
Offline dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72522 on: October 8, 2024, 05:34:46 pm »
Saleh should go full Ted Lasso. Stay in England, take over the Man Utd job.
They are both bald, the fans might not even notice.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72523 on: October 8, 2024, 10:55:51 pm »
It gets worse. Apparently Saleh was prevented from addressing the players and was escorted out of the building by security personnel.

Perhaps the funniest part is Tae Adams is apparently still very much in favour of moving from the Raiders to the Jets. You'd think he'd learn what chaos looks like!!
Offline LiverLuke

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72524 on: October 9, 2024, 01:09:38 pm »
We (colts) need to fire Gus Bradley and hire Saleh as DC immediately
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72525 on: October 9, 2024, 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on October  9, 2024, 01:09:38 pm
We (colts) need to fire Gus Bradley and hire Saleh as DC immediately


The reports are that Saleh has said he wants time off and will wait until next hiring cycle. Supposedly a number of teams want him as DC.


Think 49ers would be interested in him. Particularly if defence doesnt improve under Sorensen.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72526 on: October 9, 2024, 03:48:52 pm »
Rumors  that he Patriots are gonna start Drake Maye on Sunday,dunno if it's a good call,hope the kid doesn't get to battered. Also Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault and drug possession charges,https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/patriots-jabrill-peppers-arrested-on-assault-drug-possession-charges-prior-to-week-5-game-vs-dolphins/.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72527 on: October 10, 2024, 09:40:08 am »
Quote from: frag on October  7, 2024, 08:25:05 pm
It feels like McDermott and his staff are top tier for about 85% of a season, but there are key moments in which they can have huge brain farts. Its felt like for 3-4 years that when they get a team in 3rd and long in pivotal moments they cant close it out for example.

Its difficult because his record is really strong, especially when compared to the last 20 years in Bills performances, but there is a lingering doubt about his ability to take them all the way.

They could really use another WR whos reliable, and getting healthy on defense would be great.

Thankfully the division is trash, really need 3x strong bounce back performances.
Totally agree regarding the 85% of the season thing. We've also got a complete mental block in the playoffs as well (especially against the Chiefs :-|), but that's another story.

Said to my lad after this, that (much in the same way with football) the stats show that he's one of the winning-est (I hate that phrase!) coaches in American Football, but there has to be question marks about his ability to take it the whole way. The Bills were (rightly) touted as being Superbowl favourites for the past three seasons, but have failed to reach the show each time. Like you said, winning the AFC East is almost a given if you have a halfway decent outfit, but postseason is where it's at that sees us fall short each time. Big question is though - is it purely down to McDermott? How much of an influence does Allen and the offensive co-ordinator have on play calling?

What really pissed me off on Sunday was the fact that we had them big time when calling the run... yet at the end, we went back to the pass which like I said made no sense as the protection was abysmal. Not sure whether Josh is carrying an injury that prevented him from doing so, but why was there not a quarterback run called? It's noticeable that he does not seem to be rushing as much lately in clutch situations although granted, I'm making that observation based on watching Redzone but there have been occasions in those clips where I watched a play develop where the gap opened up for him and he didn't take it, whereas in the past he would have.

Anyway, how they react next is what will matter. 3-2 is not the worst thing in the World, but one can only hope that these past two matches are the wobbly bit of the season over and done with and normal service is resumed. They're far from a bad side and should reach the playoffs comfortably, but how far they go will be down to stopping braindead calls like Sunday.
Offline Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72528 on: Yesterday at 02:27:51 pm »
Good win for 49ers in Seattle.

Carrying a lot of injuries currently on offence and defence.

CMC
Elijah Mitchel
Jordan Mason left game half way through
Rickie Pearsall (1st round WR) is still out.

Thats too 3 backs and a WR out.

Defence is hit more.

Talonoa Hufanga and Chavarius Ward is 2 All Pro  DBs that are out currently.

Dre Greenlaw is out as is his replacement ( Flanagan-Fowles).

Javon Hargrave and Jordan Elliot the 2 starting DTs are out plus Gros Matos, who is 1st rotation player on the edge.

Every team has injuries but its OPOY, his 2 back ups and 5 starters on defence out (including 2 All-Pros). Theres also Jake Moody (kicker) out from special teams.

Because the 49ers are stacked people dont notice because they still have Purdy, Kittle, Deebo, Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner suiting up. But any team would miss that many starters.

To go into Seattle and win was a really needed but really promising result and performance. Particularly from rookies. Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha had interceptions and Issac Guerendo stepped in ran for 99 yards on 10 attempts including key run to ice the game.

Could still end up being 3-5 or 4-4 after next 2 games. Chiefs and Cowboys are going to be hard short handed by injuries. The Seattle performance did make me confident they can manage to get themselves to 9 or 10 wins and probably make the off season
Online Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72529 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm »
Well, that was a half of two quarters for the Bears.

Williams looking good. And Kmet earning his pay....
