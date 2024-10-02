anyone going this weekend?
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Stick to the dancing pal.
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
A first down or two some time before the end of the game would be nice.
Baltimore - Cincy game is drunk.
What did the Bills just do?!
Big cock up from Lamar there.
So that's 3 red zone visits resulting in a FG as our OLine is so appallingly porous that Purdys had to run back 10 yards and throw it away. All 3 of them.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]