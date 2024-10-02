« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72480 on: October 2, 2024, 02:36:59 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  1, 2024, 04:17:31 pm
anyone going this weekend?

No.

Ive got tickets for Jags v Patriots unfortunately.

Bengals v Ravens and 49ers v. Cardinals are Sky games this week.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72481 on: October 2, 2024, 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 30, 2024, 11:30:06 pm
Stick to the dancing pal.


totally cool if you thing
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72482 on: Yesterday at 03:10:25 pm »
This is funny stuff so far.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72483 on: Yesterday at 03:11:57 pm »
This is absolutely painful. Is Rodgers washed?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72484 on: Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm »
itv have at least worked out that people do want to see things like the clocks and the down/distance numbers anyway.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72485 on: Yesterday at 03:43:47 pm »
The commentary is strange. You've got Bell basically trying to explain the game to the co commentator rather than what's actually happening. Nice that it's on free tv though.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72486 on: Yesterday at 05:20:40 pm »
A first down or two some time before the end of the game would be nice.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72487 on: Yesterday at 05:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:20:40 pm
A first down or two some time before the end of the game would be nice.

it's definitely been pretty offensive.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72488 on: Yesterday at 05:30:30 pm »
Not sure if it's account specific but Willy Hill have a free £5 bet builder.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72489 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm »
Yeeeessssss. See ya A A Ron.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72490 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Fuck me,12 men on the field punt becomes a first down,dumb ass Pats.
And picked off Gonzalez,nice! Can the offence actually do something now?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72491 on: Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm »
Touchdown Stevenson!! Pats lead!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72492 on: Yesterday at 07:33:41 pm »
Very good first half for the Bengals, and the Browns being the Browns.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72493 on: Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm »
Pats v Miami highlights so far.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72494 on: Yesterday at 08:37:13 pm »
Bills tackling in open field is just an eyesore. Time and time again they whiff.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72495 on: Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm »
Baltimore - Cincy game is drunk.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72496 on: Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm
Baltimore - Cincy game is drunk.

so's colts/jags by the looks of it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72497 on: Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm »
What did the Bills just do?!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72498 on: Yesterday at 09:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm
What did the Bills just do?!

Seriously, I cant believe Ive just seen them do that! What was that play calling.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72499 on: Yesterday at 09:15:48 pm »
It didnt make sense on any level, utterly bizarre.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72500 on: Yesterday at 09:17:58 pm »
that was weird. try and absolutely lash it out of your own end zone once, sure. but everyone's going to say they blew that. the FG looked like it was hooking left and somehow came back in as well which looked odd but that's physics I guess!



time for everyone watching broncos/raiders to wonder why denver didn't just go with this look all the time.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72501 on: Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm »
Big cock up from Lamar there.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72502 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm »
Cheer up Deshaun...you can buy a lot of massages with 230 million dollars  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72503 on: Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm
Big cock up from Lamar there.

WOW!!!! Crazy couple of minutes there
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72504 on: Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm
Big cock up from Lamar there.

Not going to matter in the end.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72505 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm »
Get in. 60+ yard blocked FG TD return. Makes up for our pass defence being terrible and our O Line being bottom 5 of the league
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72506 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm »
some unusual TDs today. no bad thing.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72507 on: Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm »
So that's 3 red zone visits resulting in a FG as our OLine is so appallingly porous that Purdys had to run back 10 yards and throw it away. All 3 of them.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72508 on: Today at 12:12:48 am »
49ers look cooked this season.

Lots on injuries but defence isnt good enough. Offense is really poor in red zone.

Probably should have beat Rams and Cards in recent games & been 4-1. Instead 2-3 with short week to Seattle in an absolute must win game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72509 on: Today at 12:16:11 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm
So that's 3 red zone visits resulting in a FG as our OLine is so appallingly porous that Purdys had to run back 10 yards and throw it away. All 3 of them.

I dont disagree but Purdy just needs to throw the ball away on occasions.

Purdy taking a sack in the redzone and making it a 3rd and very long killed 1 drive. Mason fumbling was the pivotal moment though (or maybe Moodys injury was)
