Cowboys came back so they showed some fight. Most overrated team in the NFL



Agreed, the Cowboys are the NFLs equivalent of Man Utd [particularly when it comes to media coverage], because they won ugly in Cleveland their were segments on sports talk shows about Cowboys being super bowl contenders a couple of weeks ago, which was quite nauseating.As for the comeback, it was a typical Cowboys comeback when the game was done, where were they for the previous 3 quarters when they went 28-6 down?