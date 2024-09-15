I haven't seen much of the lad to be fair, but it does look like he's been struggling since he came into the league.



I just wonder though, does anyone know if it's specifically him, or the organization around him? Knowing a hot mess organization like the Raiders that burnt its way through many top picks (admittedly some were a reach), I do wonder how some of them would have fared in a less chaotic organization, and I now wonder if Young would have been at least a bit better if he was picked by a more stable organization than the Panthers. Seems like he has zero protection.



Coming out of college, I recall Young was highly thought of and was the consensus overall #1 pick, so there was potential.... Genuinely don't know what went wrong.



Just about to say the same myself, he was the consensus #1 pick and considered to have it all with the only concern being over his size. I remember the Texans missed out on the #1 pick on the last game of the season and their fans were really annoyed that they would miss out on Young and have to draft CJ Stroud instead....look how that turned out! I think it is hard for any rookie QB to succeed when they go into an organisation and team that is such a mess though, and you can't really judge things yet. He may turn out to be a success, either at the Panthers or at another team in the future, look at how Geno Smith for example turned his career around at the Seahawks.