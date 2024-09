49ers were pretty poor defensively bar Fred Warner.



Ji’Ayir Brown really struggled at safety. Thought the pass rush outside of Bosa, on occasions, was non-existent.



Offensively I’m not sure the OL played well. Lack of pass protection and 2nd half they weren’t creating running lanes.



The Vikings played well though. Flores has the defence flying about and offensively they looked good with Darnold.



Did they say what was wrong with Jefferson?