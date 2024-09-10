« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72240 on: September 10, 2024, 02:21:45 pm »
Now hill has a run of form that does mark him out as a bellend but campbell really doesn't.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72241 on: September 10, 2024, 03:02:06 pm »
Weird fandom rationale for supporting the police who already put at least one of them on admin leave before the game was even over. Don't "both sides" someone being rude to 4 policemen handcuffing and kicking him to the ground for a traffic offense, and then handcuffing a former walter peyton man of the year.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72242 on: September 10, 2024, 07:04:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 10, 2024, 11:08:43 am
He's an absolute Dick in that video, arrogant AF.

For once I back the Police here.

As opposed to the overreacting arrogance of the cops, he could have acted better at the start with the windows, but they were as out of order as most cops if they think that somebody is not being sufficiently deferential to them.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72243 on: September 10, 2024, 07:21:08 pm »
Calais Campbell also got cuffed for trying to have a conversation. The cops where OTT and power tripping. Tyreek was a knob as well but doesn't excuse the cops behaviours.

As a Jags fan they should have done the right thing and tossed him in the can for 4 hours
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72244 on: September 10, 2024, 07:23:29 pm »
Hill behaved like a tit but that didn't warrant what happened.

I think they probably overreacted to Campbell just because of the size of him.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72245 on: September 10, 2024, 07:50:25 pm »
That video wasnt what I was expecting at all, for once the police are entirely justified in their actions. Hill was acting like a complete prick.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72246 on: September 10, 2024, 08:02:44 pm »
Quote from: sminp on September 10, 2024, 07:50:25 pm
That video wasnt what I was expecting at all, for once the police are entirely justified in their actions. Hill was acting like a complete prick.

he was, but they're not.

whatever he was or wasn't doing doesn't justify dragging him out of the car, shoving him on the floor, kneeling on him and cuffing him. it's not like he was any threat to them.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72247 on: September 10, 2024, 10:23:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 10, 2024, 08:02:44 pm
he was, but they're not.

whatever he was or wasn't doing doesn't justify dragging him out of the car, shoving him on the floor, kneeling on him and cuffing him. it's not like he was any threat to them.

How do they know he's no threat though?

Maybe next time when he's pulled for speeding or breaking some other the law he'll cooperate with the officers to show he's no threat and respectful of the situation he's in.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72248 on: September 10, 2024, 11:14:50 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on September 10, 2024, 10:23:41 pm
How do they know he's no threat though?

Maybe next time when he's pulled for speeding or breaking some other the law he'll cooperate with the officers to show he's no threat and respectful of the situation he's in.

because they know who he is. multimillionaire sporting star on his way to a game isn't going to pull a fucking gun on them (unless he's antonio brown or something)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72249 on: September 11, 2024, 01:30:26 pm »
9ers vs Vikings and bengals vs chiefs are the Sunday sky games
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72250 on: September 11, 2024, 02:55:11 pm »
If you listened to ATN then definitely tune into heed the call - Dan and Marks new thing. Still got the magic (mostly Dan is very talented to be honest). Shame no Gregg and no play calling (guess they had that audio thanks to NFL having the rights). But still very good.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72251 on: September 11, 2024, 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 11, 2024, 01:30:26 pm
9ers vs Vikings and bengals vs chiefs are the Sunday sky games

How long is DAZN blocked from adding the replays on for Sky games? is it 12 hours??
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72252 on: September 11, 2024, 05:21:24 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on September 11, 2024, 04:04:45 pm
How long is DAZN blocked from adding the replays on for Sky games? is it 12 hours??

Fuck knows mate, never used it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72253 on: September 11, 2024, 05:33:01 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on September 11, 2024, 04:04:45 pm
How long is DAZN blocked from adding the replays on for Sky games? is it 12 hours??

The sky games are normally added to DAZN on Tuesdays
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72254 on: September 11, 2024, 09:24:20 pm »
another sexual assault charge against watson, hopefully this is the end of him and browns rip up his contract. his contract states if he didnt disclose of this before signing then they can get rid of him and void the remaining 96m guarenteed
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72255 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 11, 2024, 01:30:26 pm
9ers vs Vikings and bengals vs chiefs are the Sunday sky games

As a 9ers fan Im happy with the  house of games on Sunday. Trying to be objective Im not sure its the best game on paper in that 6pm slot. Theres a 49ers organised watch party in London this weekend. Wonder if Sky will broadcast from there, hence choice of 49ers.

Bengals -Chiefs should be a belter of game
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72256 on: Yesterday at 09:37:17 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:19:57 am
As a 9ers fan Im happy with the  house of games on Sunday. Trying to be objective Im not sure its the best game on paper in that 6pm slot. Theres a 49ers organised watch party in London this weekend. Wonder if Sky will broadcast from there, hence choice of 49ers.

Bengals -Chiefs should be a belter of game


I think they're actually at the vikings game. fairly random but why not I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72257 on: Today at 03:53:43 am »
Tua should just retire....that is too many concussions for him....that was a fairly routine tackle where his head hit the guys forearm and he was done. Also weird that is The guy who technically died a couple years ago in the game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72258 on: Today at 06:29:02 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on September 11, 2024, 09:24:20 pm
another sexual assault charge against watson, hopefully this is the end of him and browns rip up his contract. his contract states if he didnt disclose of this before signing then they can get rid of him and void the remaining 96m guarenteed
Just reading the suit,  each to their own but his Massage fetish is strange AF.

He's toast if it's true.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72259 on: Today at 08:03:44 am »
He just doesn't appear to know when to slide, needless and scary head first collision. Really should hang them up.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72260 on: Today at 08:19:18 am »
that looked a bit nothing really.

weird how he managed to go all last season without any issues but it's taken 2 games this year to go back to 'normal'
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72261 on: Today at 08:27:07 am »
The stupid thing about it is was all so needless. Tua could have slid for the first down, made a dive for first down, but no, he had to go look for contact and that might be him done for the year. It's not like Hamlin looked to hit him - he just stood his ground and Tua ran into him. 
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72262 on: Today at 09:18:33 am »
Went to bed before the end of the 3rd quarter. Brutal game. Miami still owned by Buffalo ::)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72263 on: Today at 09:20:12 am »
As already said, really strange movement from Tua on getting down. In regards to the game, Brady looks like a big step-up compared to Dorsey. Ability to really get the run game going looks good, it'll be interesting to see what happens when there is a need to air the ball out, and how the new look receivers work. Albeit looked okay in week 1.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72264 on: Today at 10:09:02 am »
Tua has to retire now. this is not a good look for the nfl or miami.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72265 on: Today at 11:45:07 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 10:09:02 am
Tue has to retire now. this is not a good look for the nfl or miami.

Yep. Needs to call it quits for his long-term health
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72266 on: Today at 02:10:06 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 09:20:12 am
As already said, really strange movement from Tua on getting down. In regards to the game, Brady looks like a big step-up compared to Dorsey. Ability to really get the run game going looks good, it'll be interesting to see what happens when there is a need to air the ball out, and how the new look receivers work. Albeit looked okay in week 1.

Next four games will really see what the Bills have ability wise
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72267 on: Today at 10:05:49 pm »
The hit itself may not have been full on or even serious compared to others, but given his history -this is his 3rd I believe- it is absolutely devastating.

How many weird hand gestures while lying on the grass must he make, after a hit, for him and the team to realize this career path isn't meant to be?

I sincerely hope he does the right thing and enjoy his life. This isn't worth it.

Lindros for the Flyers in the NHL was a wonderful talent, but had the same issues, had to hang it up. Not worth it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72268 on: Today at 10:20:56 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:05:49 pm
The hit itself may not have been full on or even serious compared to others, but given his history -this is his 3rd I believe- it is absolutely devastating.

How many weird hand gestures while lying on the grass must he make, after a hit, for him and the team to realize this career path isn't meant to be?

I sincerely hope he does the right thing and enjoy his life. This isn't worth it.

Lindros for the Flyers in the NHL was a wonderful talent, but had the same issues, had to hang it up. Not worth it.

I think on the broadcast last night they said it was his 5th
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72269 on: Today at 10:40:18 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 10:20:56 pm
I think on the broadcast last night they said it was his 5th
My goodness, I sincerely wish the lad well and hope he thinks of his family.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72270 on: Today at 11:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:27:07 am
The stupid thing about it is was all so needless. Tua could have slid for the first down, made a dive for first down, but no, he had to go look for contact and that might be him done for the year. It's not like Hamlin looked to hit him - he just stood his ground and Tua ran into him. 
Couldn't believe it when I saw it. He literally puts his head down and commits to the hit. What you say is the way he should of done it but if you really want the extra couple of yards you step to one side and then take the hit so your head isnt the first point of contact. Don't go in head fucking first. Mental.
