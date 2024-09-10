The hit itself may not have been full on or even serious compared to others, but given his history -this is his 3rd I believe- it is absolutely devastating.



How many weird hand gestures while lying on the grass must he make, after a hit, for him and the team to realize this career path isn't meant to be?



I sincerely hope he does the right thing and enjoy his life. This isn't worth it.



Lindros for the Flyers in the NHL was a wonderful talent, but had the same issues, had to hang it up. Not worth it.