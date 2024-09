This is what the Vikings traded to the Cowboys for Walker



From wiki



LB Jesse Solomon

LB David Howard

CB Issiac Holt

DE Alex Stewart

Minnesota's 1st round pick in 1990

Minnesota's 2nd round pick in 1990

Minnesota's 6th round pick in 1990

Minnesota's 1st round pick in 1991 (conditional on cutting Solomon)

Minnesota's 2nd round pick in 1991 (conditional on cutting Howard)

Minnesota's 1st round pick in 1992 (conditional on cutting Holt)

Minnesota's 2nd round pick in 1992 (condition met by trading away Nelson)

Minnesota's 3rd round pick in 1992 (conditional on cutting Stewart)



The Vikings' biggest mistake from the trade process was wrongly assuming that the Cowboys of 1989 would only keep the three picks they got from Minnesota for the 1990 Draft and (because Dallas had the worst roster in the league and needed upgrades desperately) would retain the players they'd received instead of cutting or trading them and getting the many 1991 and 1992 contingent Vikings choices. Minnesota therefore felt at first that they got the better end of the deal, not knowing at the time that head coach Jimmy Johnson was interested only in the draft picks and not the players.