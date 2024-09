Didn't take long for Henry to get going



I was actually not impressed with him. I really struggle to believe the Ravens decision makers saw what happened last year and said 'yeah a tier 1 running back is what we need'.The best and hardest to defend against the Ravens is the RPO's and you could see that clearly with Hill being arguably one of their best weapons - Likely had a great game and great touchdown but that was also some HORRIFIC defence from the Chiefs