Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2859962 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,551
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72000 on: August 8, 2024, 06:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  8, 2024, 06:39:27 pm
Yeah and he did his absolute best to ruin every skilled offensive player Atlanta had. Man is an absolute moron.

good job he's back to being OC (which he was good at) and not HC (which he was not good at) now then.

Offline Zaffarious

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,863
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72001 on: August 8, 2024, 08:16:47 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on August  7, 2024, 08:43:46 am
Word on the grounds in KC is that he is getting nowhere near an NFL game this season. Slow, hesitant and scared of contact. Apparently in one drill the coaches had to step in and ask the D not to hit him

hes a rugby player, how can he be scared of contact? can see him being used on kick offs only this season.
Online Jookie

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,099
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72002 on: August 9, 2024, 08:08:12 am »
Quote from: Zaffarious on August  8, 2024, 08:16:47 pm
hes a rugby player, how can he be scared of contact? can see him being used on kick offs only this season.

Arent NFL players faster, bigger and hit harder than rugby?

I have no interest in rugby but whilst a physical game its seems very slow and pedestrian to what happens in the short, sharp explosions of power, pace and physicality that come with each NFL play.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72003 on: August 9, 2024, 08:37:37 am »
Quote from: Jookie on August  9, 2024, 08:08:12 am
Arent NFL players faster, bigger and hit harder than rugby?

I have no interest in rugby but whilst a physical game its seems very slow and pedestrian to what happens in the short, sharp explosions of power, pace and physicality that come with each NFL play.

I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either

https://youtu.be/cEhDe_G3Tyk?si=5g4uW0jNPbp-78Rc

Online Jookie

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,099
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72004 on: August 9, 2024, 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  9, 2024, 08:37:37 am
I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either



ben tameifuna

Arent most rugby players slow though? The big lads anyway. They need to be big and strong but not necessarily fast due to the constant flow of a rugby game.

Someone like Ben Tameifuna wouldnt get close to playing NFL because hes miles too slow and not explosive enough.

I just think you need different attributes to play each sport. If it was the same then virtually every rugby player would be trying their hand in getting an NFL contract.
Online voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,551
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72005 on: August 9, 2024, 09:08:16 am »
Eh.....not this again.

They're different sports. You can argue until you're blue in the face that one is more this or that than the other one.
Online redwillow

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72006 on: August 9, 2024, 09:35:20 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  9, 2024, 08:37:37 am
I like both but Rugby is the more physical and no equipment used either

https://youtu.be/cEhDe_G3Tyk?si=5g4uW0jNPbp-78Rc

Played Rugby from the age of 8-16 in the UK, then played my first game of American Football at age of 19, honestly the hits are a different breed. While i agree Rugby is incredibly physical, there is a lot of emphasis placed on technique. In Football it's pretty much anything goes as long as you don't grab the helmet. Blind side hits are the worst, pads over your shoulders but you get hit in the ribs when jumping for a ball? Who's protected - the hitter. The pads don't protect you, they encourage you to hit harder and hurt the other player
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72007 on: August 9, 2024, 09:37:14 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August  9, 2024, 09:08:16 am
Eh.....not this again.

They're different sports. You can argue until you're blue in the face that one is more this or that than the other one.

Ok I won't get caught up in it again. Happy Friday back to the transfer thread I guess
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72008 on: August 9, 2024, 09:44:59 am »
Quote from: redwillow on August  9, 2024, 09:35:20 am
Played Rugby from the age of 8-16 in the UK, then played my first game of American Football at age of 19, honestly the hits are a different breed. While i agree Rugby is incredibly physical, there is a lot of emphasis placed on technique. In Football it's pretty much anything goes as long as you don't grab the helmet. Blind side hits are the worst, pads over your shoulders but you get hit in the ribs when jumping for a ball? Who's protected - the hitter. The pads don't protect you, they encourage you to hit harder and hurt the other player

Thanks interesting I played Rugby at college but never American Football. I love watching American Football . Love rugby so happy to say they both have their merits. NFL has the crazy athletic plays. Rugby pure mud dirt blood grit toughness.
Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,067
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72009 on: August 9, 2024, 09:47:50 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  9, 2024, 09:44:59 am
Thanks interesting I played Rugby at college but never American Football. I love watching American Football . Love rugby so happy to say they both have their merits. NFL has the crazy athletic plays. Rugby pure mud dirt blood grit toughness.

FWIW, i think LRZ will not give up in the NFL after one season. He is of great marketing value to any NFL team and i would be very suprised if the Chiefs let him go. He may not make the field in a regular season game this year, but a year on the practice squad will be of great help for him
Online Kennys from heaven

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,648
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72010 on: August 9, 2024, 09:59:41 am »
Quote from: redwillow on August  7, 2024, 08:43:46 am
Word on the grounds in KC is that he is getting nowhere near an NFL game this season. Slow, hesitant and scared of contact. Apparently in one drill the coaches had to step in and ask the D not to hit him
If true, then how do they expect him to progress?

Guess we'll be seeing him back here very soon then!!
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • ******
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72011 on: August 9, 2024, 10:15:11 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  9, 2024, 09:37:14 am
Ok I won't get caught up in it again. Happy Friday back to the transfer thread I guess

Pretty much the main drawback in this country to saying you like american football is that inevitably someone will pop up saying that it's not as whatever as rugby. After a few decades it gets fairly tiresome.
Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,067
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72012 on: August 9, 2024, 10:46:39 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on August  9, 2024, 09:59:41 am
If true, then how do they expect him to progress?

Guess we'll be seeing him back here very soon then!!

It wasnt a blanket 'dont hit him in training' it was just a specific drill. Let's see how he shows out on tomorrow night. I would imagine he will get a lot of touches in the second half
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • ******
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72013 on: August 10, 2024, 07:20:31 am »
Aiyuk knocked back trade to Browns. Did the same to Pats.

Amari Cooper + 2nd rd pick in 2025 + 5th rd pick in 2025 was the offer.

Sounds like Aiyuk wants to move to Steelers or stay at Niners. Steelers dont have or wont offer the trade the 49ers want
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,320
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72014 on: August 10, 2024, 08:22:27 am »
I guess if you are in that lads position he won't want to risk hits until he gets a contract. It's probably the wrong attitude as the nfl is different to rugby/football. Nfl you need to put evidence on tape to earn the contract. I can't think of another valid reason for a rugby player to avoid contact as it's a physical sport in itself
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72015 on: August 10, 2024, 04:28:46 pm »
Patriots release Ju Ju  S-S,didn't do anything of note while here.I didn't watch their opening pre season win,Eagles in town next Thursday,probs won't watch that either!
Offline missis sumner

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 835
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72016 on: August 10, 2024, 09:20:46 pm »
Anyone planning on watching Jaguars v Chiefs tonight?

How to watch it?  I know there's a app, but I don't really do apps on my phone.  Anyone got any decent streams, before I resort to a general google search?
Online voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,551
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72017 on: August 10, 2024, 09:25:08 pm »
as much as I enjoy watching the sport, I just cba with preseason games.
Offline missis sumner

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 835
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72018 on: August 10, 2024, 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 10, 2024, 09:25:08 pm
as much as I enjoy watching the sport, I just cba with preseason games.

Fair enough.  I was just hoping for a glance at LRZ on special teams, maybe in the fourth quarter. lol
Online voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,551
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72019 on: August 10, 2024, 09:46:21 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on August 10, 2024, 09:29:11 pm
Fair enough.  I was just hoping for a glance at LRZ on special teams, maybe in the fourth quarter. lol

well just have a look at the nfl uk/ire twitter account because if he does get on I'm sure they'll show it about 17 times!
Offline MBL?

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,404
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72020 on: August 10, 2024, 09:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on August  9, 2024, 09:01:34 am
Arent most rugby players slow though? The big lads anyway. They need to be big and strong but not necessarily fast due to the constant flow of a rugby game.

Someone like Ben Tameifuna wouldnt get close to playing NFL because hes miles too slow and not explosive enough.

I just think you need different attributes to play each sport. If it was the same then virtually every rugby player would be trying their hand in getting an NFL contract.
They are different in that rugby is endurance where as American football is about explosiveness. Neither could swap sports and be successful with out a lot training and acclimatising.

An nfl player would be gassed in under 10 minutes playing rugby and a rugby player would not be nearly strong/fast enough to play in the nfl. Look at the way the defence can tire in one or two long drives where they are only playing for a few minutes.

All rugby players would love an nfl contract, but they would need to try younger, and whilst avenues are opening, they are few and far between
Offline missis sumner

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 835
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72021 on: August 10, 2024, 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 10, 2024, 09:46:21 pm
well just have a look at the nfl uk/ire twitter account because if he does get on I'm sure they'll show it about 17 times!

I'm not on twitter. :(
Online voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,551
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72022 on: August 10, 2024, 10:28:46 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on August 10, 2024, 10:05:57 pm
I'm not on twitter. :(

You don't have to be.
Offline Ray K

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72023 on: August 10, 2024, 11:14:17 pm »
I'm at the Vikings pre season game vs the Raiders. JJ McCarthy will make rookie mistakes, but he's going to be a problem for defenses. Slippery and elusive, and has thrown two beautiful long bombs for TDs.
Offline missis sumner

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 835
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72024 on: August 10, 2024, 11:51:52 pm »
Offline MBL?

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,404
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72025 on: Yesterday at 12:07:24 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 10, 2024, 11:14:17 pm
I'm at the Vikings pre season game vs the Raiders. JJ McCarthy will make rookie mistakes, but he's going to be a problem for defenses. Slippery and elusive, and has thrown two beautiful long bombs for TDs.
All over the shop this summer Ray. Fair play.
Offline Ray K

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72026 on: Yesterday at 12:31:40 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:07:24 am
All over the shop this summer Ray. Fair play.
If there's a sporting event within a 15 minute walk from my hotel, I'm there.

Walk off FG to win it for the Vikes. Crowd went crazy*
* most had already left or were like me, leaving their seats and trying to catch it on the TV screens before they left the venue.
Offline MBL?

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,404
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72027 on: Yesterday at 01:32:02 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:31:40 am
If there's a sporting event within a 15 minute walk from my hotel, I'm there.

Walk off FG to win it for the Vikes. Crowd went crazy*
* most had already left or were like me, leaving their seats and trying to catch it on the TV screens before they left the venue.
Does the better half know you are booking hotels within 15 minutes of sporting events?

I like to think she doesn't. "Oh jaysus the Olympics are only down the road. Should we go since we're here?"
Offline missis sumner

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 835
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72028 on: Yesterday at 11:02:22 am »
So after getting a decent stream, I fell asleep during the first ad break.  I woke up with 10 mins to go in the fourth quarter...  :butt  ;D

Does anyone have a link to a full match replay site, similar the the footie one?  I can only find highlights, at the moment.

Edit:  Oh, think I've got it. https://nfl-video.com/kansas-city-chiefs-vs-jacksonville-jaguars-full-game-replay-aug-10-2024-nfl-preseason
Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,067
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72029 on: Today at 08:09:29 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on August 10, 2024, 08:22:27 am
I guess if you are in that lads position he won't want to risk hits until he gets a contract. It's probably the wrong attitude as the nfl is different to rugby/football. Nfl you need to put evidence on tape to earn the contract. I can't think of another valid reason for a rugby player to avoid contact as it's a physical sport in itself

He's already signed a three year contract
Online voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,551
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #72030 on: Today at 08:15:58 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:09:29 am
He's already signed a three year contract

nfl contracts are curious things weighed entirely in favour of teams. they could probably cut him today if they wanted to.
