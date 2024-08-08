Arent most rugby players slow though? The big lads anyway. They need to be big and strong but not necessarily fast due to the constant flow of a rugby game.



Someone like Ben Tameifuna wouldnt get close to playing NFL because hes miles too slow and not explosive enough.



I just think you need different attributes to play each sport. If it was the same then virtually every rugby player would be trying their hand in getting an NFL contract.



They are different in that rugby is endurance where as American football is about explosiveness. Neither could swap sports and be successful with out a lot training and acclimatising.An nfl player would be gassed in under 10 minutes playing rugby and a rugby player would not be nearly strong/fast enough to play in the nfl. Look at the way the defence can tire in one or two long drives where they are only playing for a few minutes.All rugby players would love an nfl contract, but they would need to try younger, and whilst avenues are opening, they are few and far between