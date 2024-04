Be interesting to see if any of Aiyuk, Jefferson or Tee Higgins get traded before or during Thursday.



Deep draft for WRs so there may be some movement. Think Vikings would be looking for a 1st round pick minimum. Maybe a 1st plus other mid round picks. Think 49ers would want a 1st for Aiyuk. Might be get able if that pick is in latter half of 1st round. Not sure about Higgins. Feels more like hed get a late 1st or more likely a 2nd round pick as compensation for.



Suspect Aiyuk and Jefferson sign deals with existing teams but you never know