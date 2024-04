Think this year is about the Bills creating some cap room and getting younger. I don't think they need to trade up massively in the draft if it costs them too much draft capital, it's a deep WR class and outside of the top couple who likely won't be available there are no guarantees. I think getting a WR in the 1st and potentially a 2nd one later in draft with some defense would be ideal.



I'm excited to see Shakir get more opportunties next year.