Not only would we have had to offer Lamar a Watson style contract, but it would have cost us 2-3 first round picks, as well. That would mean no Bijan this year. No edge rusher this year (hopefully) and probably not another pick next year.



Cousins contract is basically 2+1. 2 years/90 and flexibility to get out of it if he wants to retire/injuries/performance. Considering the state of NFL QB play these days, I think its a fair chance to take while the skilled players are still on their rookie deals.



I know you lose the draft picks but getting Lamar you get an elite QB who was 26 at the time. You get one of the best players in the league His contract ended up being $52M per year over 5 years. That's a better deal than Cousins for 45M a year. Even if you lose 2 x 1st round picks. Definitely wouldn't be worried about losing a RB personally. Unless Robinson is CMC or Derrick Henry level (and he might end up being that) than a 1st round pick is a waste on a RB in my opinion.Jackson is a better QB than Cousins by a mile. He's not coming off an injury. He's 27 not 36. He'd give you elite performance and continuity at QB for more than 2 years (injury permitting). There's no way in my opinion that the Cousins deal can be argued to be better at this point.