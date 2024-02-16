Wilks was used like a scapegoat for Purdy being a mediocre Quarterback and Shanahan being a mediocre head coach



49ers window is closing and Brock Purdy has shown that he isn't that guy to get them over the line, The Niners need to ask The Bears what their asking price for Justin Fields is as Fields with these weapons would be straight up fire.



Wilks wasnt a scapegoat in my opinion. Mainly because no scapegoat was needed. No-one is under pressure. Think the decision is a reflection of scheme fit.The Purdy - Fields shout is wild. But lets say for example the 49ers did trade for Fields, what would you be willing to give up draft wise for him?If you got Fields what would you do with his contract. Hes coming into the 4th year of his rookie deal with a cap hit of about 6M. If you are giving up draft picks, Id assume you want to extend Fields at that point. What contract value and cap hit would you carry on a 2nd contract?Purdys cap hit is about $1M each for next 2 seasons. Id suggest Fields is going to be considerably more on a new contract.So how do you propose you manage cap space with need to extend Aiyuk, Lenoir,, Ward and maybe Greenlaw in next 12 months? Sacrifice a Kittle or Samuel? Or lose one of those promising players? Or have a lot less depth?All of the above would need to be considered. But the main consideration is player ability. Purdy has reached NFCCG as rookie and SuperBowl as 1st year starter. He has flaws but has continued to improve. Maybe hell never be the QB to get the 49ers over the line. But what evidence is there that Fields is? Or at this point that Fields is even a better player?The most important consideration overall would be that Fields is considerably better than Purdy that it warrants the use of draft picks and significant cap space that then cant be used to strengthen other positions or potentially keep existing players.Good to hear your thoughts on this.