Honestly this geography discussion you guys got going on...

...it's like I'm sitting in my plane seat and Ted Striker has sat down next to me.
Quote from: Ray K on February 14, 2024, 08:08:13 pm
Rapaport:
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announces on a conference call that he has fired DC Steve Wilks.

As a 49ers fan Im  not surprised by this. There has been some push back from others though. Wilks is highly respected and in the SuperBowl the 49ers defence was good in the main.

However, things havent quite felt right all season. The defence seemed lesser than the sum of their parts for chunks of the season. Wilks just didnt seem the right fit for the scheme, which he was told he couldnt change significantly. DBs (Lenior and Mooney Ward) improved this season but other parts of the defence regressed. Maybe the DB improvement is expected given Wilks coaching background as a DB coach.


Wilks is  a good coach. Just not the right coach in this scenario. 49ers have had success with DCs who were originally linebacker coach. Saleh & Ryans were both LB coaches. Coincidence or maybe a reflection of where emphasis is in 49ers scheme? Interesting Vrabel was previously a linebackers coach. Some whispers about Jeff Ulbrich (Jets DC) or Brandon Staley being targets. 49ers have promoted from within previously so Johnny Holland could be a candidate.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:22 am by Jookie »
Wilks was used like a scapegoat for Purdy being a mediocre Quarterback and Shanahan being a mediocre head coach

49ers window is closing and Brock Purdy has shown that he isn't that guy to get them over the line, The Niners need to ask The Bears what their asking price for Justin Fields is as Fields with these weapons would be straight up fire.
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 11:06:06 am
Wilks was used like a scapegoat for Purdy being a mediocre Quarterback and Shanahan being a mediocre head coach

49ers window is closing and Brock Purdy has shown that he isn't that guy to get them over the line, The Niners need to ask The Bears what their asking price for Justin Fields is as Fields with these weapons would be straight up fire.


Wilks wasnt a scapegoat in my opinion. Mainly because no scapegoat was needed. No-one is under pressure. Think the decision is a reflection of scheme fit.

The Purdy - Fields shout is wild. But lets say for example the 49ers did trade for Fields, what would you be willing to give up draft wise for him?


If you got Fields what would you do with his contract. Hes coming into the 4th year of his rookie deal with a cap hit of about 6M. If you are giving up draft picks, Id assume you want to extend Fields at that point. What contract value and cap hit would you carry on a 2nd contract?

Purdys cap hit is about $1M each for next 2 seasons. Id suggest Fields is going to be considerably more on a new contract.

So how do you propose you manage cap space with need to extend Aiyuk, Lenoir,, Ward and maybe Greenlaw in next 12 months? Sacrifice a Kittle or Samuel? Or lose one of those promising players? Or have a lot less depth?

All of the above would need to be considered. But the main consideration is player ability. Purdy has reached NFCCG as rookie and SuperBowl as 1st year starter. He has flaws but has continued to improve. Maybe hell never be the QB to get the 49ers over the line. But what evidence is there that Fields is? Or at this point that  Fields is even a better player?

The most important consideration overall would be that Fields is considerably better than Purdy that it warrants the use of draft picks and significant cap space that then cant be used to strengthen other positions or potentially keep existing players.

Good to hear your thoughts on this.
I like Fields but he doesn't process plays as quickly and efficiently as Purdy does. Might improve under Shanahan but can't see it.

If Shanahan were let go by the 49ers, 80% of the teams in the league wouldn't hesitate to hire him. He is definitely not mediocre.
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:38:34 am
I like Fields but he doesn't process plays as quickly and efficiently as Purdy does. Might improve under Shanahan but can't see it.

If Shanahan were let go by the 49ers, 80% of the teams in the league wouldn't hesitate to hire him. He is definitely not mediocre.

In Shanahans scheme the key traits for QBs is to process quickly and throw accurately into the middle of the field. Pick on the linebackers and have skill position players who can exploit YAC.

Doesnt feel like a nice fit for Fields at this point.

For me, the key is to get better OL protection for Purdy. Thats were a few key plays fell down. Burford (RG) and McKivitz (RT) are the weaker spots on OL. Both are still quite inexperienced and could get better. However I fully expect OL investment in draft. Long term replacement for Williams and some other options for either RG or RT. I think itll be a draft were 49ers dont really target picking any skill position offensive players in 1st 4-5 rounds. If a player they like falls to them the maybe they will. Think draft picks will be OL and DL heavy over 1st 2 days
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:05:30 pm
In Shanahans scheme the key traits for QBs is to process quickly and throw accurately into the middle of the field. Pick on the linebackers and have skill position players who can exploit YAC.

Doesnt feel like a nice fit for Fields at this point.

For me, the key is to get better OL protection for Purdy. Thats were a few key plays fell down. Burford (RG) and McKivitz (RT) are the weaker spots on OL. Both are still quite inexperienced and could get better. However I fully expect OL investment in draft. Long term replacement for Williams and some other options for either RG or RT. I think itll be a draft were 49ers dont really target picking any skill position offensive players in 1st 4-5 rounds. If a player they like falls to them the maybe they will. Think draft picks will be OL and DL heavy over 1st 2 days

i was going to ask where do they improve in the draft. I would have thought the DB group would be first choice, followed by OL and then maybe a project WR incase Aiyuk leaves.

A quick look at the cap space boards, 49ers don't have much room to move and i don't know of any big FA leaving? They might look at the Aiyuk contract this year...
