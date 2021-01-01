The contract he is offered will be a big tell on how good he is. The staff that see him day in, day out will know how good he really is.



IMO, i don't think he is a top 10 QB right now. He can be, but he has had 1 good season with an absolute god squad of an offense. But once the run game was gone, he struggled. You can't deny it, yes he was under pressure but its the Super Bowl. You will be under pressure and it's how you deal with it. His accuracy just went to bits.



And as for the comeback drive against the Lions, i would love to hear how the Purdy aimed that pass to bounce off the lions helmet into the hands of Aiyuk.



Right now, i'd have Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Lamar, Lawrence, Dak, Hurts, Rodgers, Herbert, Stafford above him. Could ofcourse change by next year.