« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1786 1787 1788 1789 1790 [1791]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2694990 times)

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71600 on: Today at 09:01:11 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:53:08 am
that's just rubbish.
Rubbish is coming up short every year and having 3 10+ points lead in The Super Bowl, 4 actually because that Rams NFC champions game in 2021 season felt like The real Super Bowl and bottling every single one of those games that's rubbish.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71601 on: Today at 09:15:28 am »
The contract he is offered will be a big tell on how good he is. The staff that see him day in, day out will know how good he really is.

IMO, i don't think he is a top 10 QB right now. He can be, but he has had 1 good season with an absolute god squad of an offense. But once the run game was gone, he struggled. You can't deny it, yes he was under pressure but its the Super Bowl. You will be under pressure and it's how you deal with it. His accuracy just went to bits.

And as for the comeback drive against the Lions, i would love to hear how the Purdy aimed that pass to bounce off the lions helmet into the hands of Aiyuk.

Right now, i'd have Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Lamar, Lawrence, Dak, Hurts, Rodgers, Herbert, Stafford above him. Could ofcourse change by next year.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71602 on: Today at 09:37:54 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:58:42 am
I hadn't realised that SF won the toss for OT and elected to receive first. I would think that's a mistake with the new OT rules. It allows the Chiefs to have 4 downs in every situation, knowing exactly what they needed to do each time. If the Chiefs had first possession, would they have gone for it 4th and 1 on their own 34? Maybe they would, but maybe not.
Quote
49ers players admit they did not know overtime rules in Super Bowl loss to Chiefs
> San Francisco coaching staff had discussed strategy
> Chiefs players say they had discussed rules for weeks

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/12/49ers-players-admit-they-did-not-know-overtime-rules-in-super-bowl-loss-to-chiefs
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1786 1787 1788 1789 1790 [1791]   Go Up
« previous next »
 