Quote from: redwillow on Today at 01:20:02 pm
This is exactly my take on Purdy - which people cannot comprehend as they think its a dig at him. He is a good QB, a very fine QB, but you just never got the sense he was going to make some WOW plays when CMC was getting stuffed and his recievers were locked up.

He deserves to be the starter, and if 49ers keep that offence together then he will probably get another shot at a SB or NFCCG atleast.

Can we also just take a moment to reflect on that game winning TD drive from Mahomes. 8/8, 2 big rushes. No debate about refs on his side, just pure clutch
Yeah, Mahomes is very quick to see a opportunity to run up the middle, it's practically instant but that opportunity has to be given, Purdy never got that opportunity, what he did do is throw the ball away instantly for the opportunity for 2 vital field goals. he could have set up the winner with less than 2 min to go, drops back and Kansas in his face, most QB would have been sacked before they had time to throw the ball away, Purdy reacted instantly and threw it away allowing SF to kick a feild goal with less than 2 min to go.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:24:00 pm
it used to be. until the 28-3 game a 10 point lead in the super bowl pretty much meant game over.

It hasn't done in last 5-7 years though.

A 10 point lead in the 4th quarter is massive. I'm not sure it is when there's more than half of the game to play. SF should have been up by more than 7 at half-time and maybe that was the key. Didn't step on the Chiefs when they were dominating.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:20:53 pm
For a game where the offenses struggled so much, you'd have to say it was still an amazing contest in the end. Not sure if you could call it a classic but was a fascinating game.

Paying for it today though.
I dont watch often these days but I found it very absorbing, was close throughout, and some real plays of quality eventually got KC the win.
I think some are being a bit harsh on Purdy thought he had a really good game on the whole, but KC have the experience and Mahomes was able to call on that once more in the end, that was a great last drive

Also paying for it today
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:20:53 pm
For a game where the offenses struggled so much, you'd have to say it was still an amazing contest in the end. Not sure if you could call it a classic but was a fascinating game.

Paying for it today though.

I said it'd be a defensive battle yesterday & that's how it turned out to be, i enjoyed the game because it was quite defensive battle, the game opened up in the 4th as defences were shot.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:28:23 pm
It hasn't done in last 5-7 years though.

A 10 point lead in the 4th quarter is massive. I'm not sure it is when there's more than half of the game to play. SF should have been up by more than 7 at half-time and maybe that was the key. Didn't step on the Chiefs when they were dominating.

Agree SF lost it in the first half.
The fumble in the opening drive - when their schemed plays were working perfectly - was a low key big moment in a low scoring game
    • My Twitter Account
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:10:44 pm
To be fair, there are less than 5 QBs in the history of the sport you'd have more faith on that Mahomes - and the SF defence was beat up to boot (losing Greenlaw super early was really important).  It'd be like criticising Suarez at Barcelona for scoring fewer goals than Messi - it is entirely accurate to say that Brock had a very fine SB, and was in no way at fault even slightly for the 49ers loss - and given his performance in the regular season and the last 2 play off games, he is deservedly being touted as the best QB we've had since Montana or Young.
I think the jury is still out on Purdy, he may get there of course but I'm not convinced. I'd still take him in Dallas though
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:44:16 pm
Agree SF lost it in the first half.
The fumble in the opening drive - when their schemed plays were working perfectly - was a low key big moment in a low scoring game

Any turnover is huge in the SB.  Thus, it proved to be, again.  They started off really well, and were rolling.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:42 am
I hadn't realised that SF won the toss for OT and elected to receive first. I would think that's a mistake with the new OT rules. It allows the Chiefs to have 4 downs in every situation, knowing exactly what they needed to do each time. If the Chiefs had first possession, would they have gone for it 4th and 1 on their own 34? Maybe they would, but maybe not.
Sounds like the Chiefs agreed and would have kicked if they won the toss, 49ers prioritised getting the ball 3rd

https://www.theringer.com/nfl/2024/2/12/24070402/san-francisco-49ers-receive-kick-overtime-decision-kyle-shanahan-super-bowl
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:28:12 pm
Yeah, Mahomes is very quick to see a opportunity to run up the middle, it's practically instant but that opportunity has to be given, Purdy never got that opportunity, what he did do is throw the ball away instantly for the opportunity for 2 vital field goals. he could have set up the winner with less than 2 min to go, drops back and Kansas in his face, most QB would have been sacked before they had time to throw the ball away, Purdy reacted instantly and threw it away allowing SF to kick a feild goal with less than 2 min to go.

That's what I like about Mahomes makes good decisions. Lamar in the conference final didn't his ego made him want to show people he could throw it. Should have just run
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:28:23 pm
It hasn't done in last 5-7 years though.

A 10 point lead in the 4th quarter is massive. I'm not sure it is when there's more than half of the game to play. SF should have been up by more than 7 at half-time and maybe that was the key. Didn't step on the Chiefs when they were dominating.

I just heard that in playoff games, other teams are 6-48 when down by 10 points. The chiefs are 5-1.

They're just good.
Spags needs to come home to the NY Giants.

That Blitz play made me grin, brought back memories blitzing Brady in that Superbowl.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:00:43 pm
That's what I like about Mahomes makes good decisions. Lamar in the conference final didn't his ego made him want to show people he could throw it. Should have just run
Yeah, I suppose they can all make good decisions when they are given the time to do it. I think that's where Mahomes and Purdy excel, both sense danger quickly, both sense the opportunity's that gives them when the defences try to put them in danger. Jackson looks the most physically built talent but as you say makes the wrong decisions when he has to act fast. don't get me wrong though, when it comes to sensing the opportunity to run then theres none better than Mahomes.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:36:04 am
This is the third time Kyle Shanahan has had a significant lead in a Super Bowl and bottled it. First time as the OC for the Falcons against the Pats and in the previous Super Bowl against the Chiefs....

Spurs and Arsenal to battle for him to take over as manager?  ;D
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:50:09 am
Good point, at the time I thought old rules applied to overtime which were 1st TD wins game so wasn't surprised to see them elect to get the ball first . that's the only reason for doing this as your right you know exactly what you have to do when you take the ball 2nd,  high scoring game and maybe they do go for 4th down but not that many TDs in game, makes you wonder.

While technically it could be a benefit, there is also the added pressure on the team going second if you have scored, especially if it was a td and it was sudden death for them and you have to have enough faith in both sides of your team to do their part of the job.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:01:04 pm
While technically it could be a benefit, there is also the added pressure on the team going second if you have scored, especially if it was a td and it was sudden death for them and you have to have enough faith in both sides of your team to do their part of the job.

Been thinking on this.

Both calls have their pros and cons. Which in a way shows that it's better for the game than the old OT rules.

If the 9ers get in for a TD then it's a huge pressure on the Chiefs.

However going 2nd then as a worst case scenario you are playing in 4th down territory. It's pressured but then it is OT!

Feels for Shannahan a bit just because there is no precedent for this in the NFL
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:01:04 pm
While technically it could be a benefit, there is also the added pressure on the team going second if you have scored, especially if it was a td and it was sudden death for them and you have to have enough faith in both sides of your team to do their part of the job.
Yeah but it still affects your decisions and therfore calls when you take the ball 2nd. if your 3 pts down in the red zone then your taking no chances on 3rd down, your not throwing balls into the end zone in tight coverage, keeping procession to kick the field goal on 4 th down is the most important thing, 7 points down and you will most likely take those chances as you have no choice, you have to score a TD, I know what you mean though the other side of the coin is putting pressure on other team when you score first, I think the majority would go with taking the ball 2nd.
I've been thinking and feel I was harsh on Brock in here earlier.  Being a 49ers fan of 40 years it was just a knee-jerk reaction dickhead fans like me do from time to time

The lad has achieved something that most QBs will only ever dream about, by simply playing in a Superbowl. I really hope he has another crack at it next season, a year older and wiser.

KC defended magnificently and there is no shame in being slightly less effective on the day to arguably one of the best QBs to ever walk the planet.

Similar to Man City now and Liverpool/Utd teams of the past, Kansas always looks like they will find something when they need it.

There are too many variables for these OT rules to determine what's the optimal route, though it probably leans towards going second.  In college, it's easy as since you're guaranteed a possession each OT, you always go second to start, and there's no downside since if it's 2nd OT, you still get a chance.

The playoffs NFL rule is weird since if you do go second and match the score, the other team can win it with sudden death.  So if you're the Chiefs and the Niners scored a TD on the first possession, you match them, but now it's sudden death, and SF has the ball now (would you even consider going for 2 as the ultimate ballsy move to win it right there?).  But you can control your own destiny, provided you can always outscore your opponent, and you have 4 downs if they scored.  If you go first, the good news is that if you can hold the other team to a matching score or lower, you now have sudden death and destiny in your hands.  But the bad news is that you can't keep the other team from using all 4 downs to beat your score (unless you went wild and scored a TD and went for 2 and got it on the first possession).

Given the importance of the games that these rules apply in (NFL playoffs), I'd venture it's rare we'll see some team going first, scoring a TD, and then going for 2, or a team getting the ball second down 7, scoring a TD, and going for 2, but I'd love to see that play out, and see if any of these permutations cause a shift towards wanting the ball first or second.  Maybe Dan Campbell will show us the light.
Mahomes composure in those final drives in the last Quarter and OT were something else. It felt inevitable that hed at the very least get into FG territory but then theres so much pressure because one mistake with a fumble or loose pass and its game over.

Great to watch. Glad I fell asleep with it on the phone and the headphones on as i woke up again at the start of the 4th quarter.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:14:27 pm
Yeah but it still affects your decisions and therfore calls when you take the ball 2nd. if your 3 pts down in the red zone then your taking no chances on 3rd down, your not throwing balls into the end zone in tight coverage, keeping procession to kick the field goal on 4 th down is the most important thing, 7 points down and you will most likely take those chances as you have no choice, you have to score a TD, I know what you mean though the other side of the coin is putting pressure on other team when you score first, I think the majority would go with taking the ball 2nd.

I think the biggest issue was that they were facing Mahomes so either option was a pick your poison situation, you let him go first and you have a good chance of needing to score a td just to stay in the game, let him go second and he's got the benefit of 4th downs.

The best tactic in OT would seem to be, face somebody other than Mahomes.  ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:45:11 pm
Mahomes composure in those final drives in the last Quarter and OT were something else. It felt inevitable that hed at the very least get into FG territory but then theres so much pressure because one mistake with a fumble or loose pass and its game over.

Great to watch. Glad I fell asleep with it on the phone and the headphones on as i woke up again at the start of the 4th quarter.

I said to my mate  after the 4 and 1 and 3 and 8 (?) conversion in that drive that it felt like us against Fulham - when we scored the 3rd every automatically believed we would win. It felt like after Mahomes did that, everyone on KC and everyone on the 49ers new that KC were getting a touchdown and mentally accepted it
