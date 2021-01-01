I've been thinking and feel I was harsh on Brock in here earlier. Being a 49ers fan of 40 years it was just a knee-jerk reaction dickhead fans like me do from time to time
The lad has achieved something that most QBs will only ever dream about, by simply playing in a Superbowl. I really hope he has another crack at it next season, a year older and wiser.
KC defended magnificently and there is no shame in being slightly less effective on the day to arguably one of the best QBs to ever walk the planet.
Similar to Man City now and Liverpool/Utd teams of the past, Kansas always looks like they will find something when they need it.