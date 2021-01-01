While technically it could be a benefit, there is also the added pressure on the team going second if you have scored, especially if it was a td and it was sudden death for them and you have to have enough faith in both sides of your team to do their part of the job.



Yeah but it still affects your decisions and therfore calls when you take the ball 2nd. if your 3 pts down in the red zone then your taking no chances on 3rd down, your not throwing balls into the end zone in tight coverage, keeping procession to kick the field goal on 4 th down is the most important thing, 7 points down and you will most likely take those chances as you have no choice, you have to score a TD, I know what you mean though the other side of the coin is putting pressure on other team when you score first, I think the majority would go with taking the ball 2nd.