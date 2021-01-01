This is exactly my take on Purdy - which people cannot comprehend as they think its a dig at him. He is a good QB, a very fine QB, but you just never got the sense he was going to make some WOW plays when CMC was getting stuffed and his recievers were locked up.



He deserves to be the starter, and if 49ers keep that offence together then he will probably get another shot at a SB or NFCCG atleast.



Can we also just take a moment to reflect on that game winning TD drive from Mahomes. 8/8, 2 big rushes. No debate about refs on his side, just pure clutch



Yeah, Mahomes is very quick to see a opportunity to run up the middle, it's practically instant but that opportunity has to be given, Purdy never got that opportunity, what he did do is throw the ball away instantly for the opportunity for 2 vital field goals. he could have set up the winner with less than 2 min to go, drops back and Kansas in his face, most QB would have been sacked before they had time to throw the ball away, Purdy reacted instantly and threw it away allowing SF to kick a feild goal with less than 2 min to go.