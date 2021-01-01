« previous next »
This is exactly my take on Purdy - which people cannot comprehend as they think its a dig at him. He is a good QB, a very fine QB, but you just never got the sense he was going to make some WOW plays when CMC was getting stuffed and his recievers were locked up.

He deserves to be the starter, and if 49ers keep that offence together then he will probably get another shot at a SB or NFCCG atleast.

Can we also just take a moment to reflect on that game winning TD drive from Mahomes. 8/8, 2 big rushes. No debate about refs on his side, just pure clutch
Yeah, Mahomes is very quick to see a opportunity to run up the middle, it's practically instant but that opportunity has to be given, Purdy never got that opportunity, what he did do is throw the ball away instantly for the opportunity for 2 vital field goals. he could have set up the winner with less than 2 min to go, drops back and Kansas in his face, most QB would have been sacked before they had time to throw the ball away, Purdy reacted instantly and threw it away allowing SF to kick a feild goal with less than 2 min to go.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:24:00 pm
it used to be. until the 28-3 game a 10 point lead in the super bowl pretty much meant game over.

It hasn't done in last 5-7 years though.

A 10 point lead in the 4th quarter is massive. I'm not sure it is when there's more than half of the game to play. SF should have been up by more than 7 at half-time and maybe that was the key. Didn't step on the Chiefs when they were dominating.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:20:53 pm
For a game where the offenses struggled so much, you'd have to say it was still an amazing contest in the end. Not sure if you could call it a classic but was a fascinating game.

Paying for it today though.
I dont watch often these days but I found it very absorbing, was close throughout, and some real plays of quality eventually got KC the win.
I think some are being a bit harsh on Purdy thought he had a really good game on the whole, but KC have the experience and Mahomes was able to call on that once more in the end, that was a great last drive

Also paying for it today
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:20:53 pm
For a game where the offenses struggled so much, you'd have to say it was still an amazing contest in the end. Not sure if you could call it a classic but was a fascinating game.

Paying for it today though.

I said it'd be a defensive battle yesterday & that's how it turned out to be, i enjoyed the game because it was quite defensive battle, the game opened up in the 4th as defences were shot.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:28:23 pm
It hasn't done in last 5-7 years though.

A 10 point lead in the 4th quarter is massive. I'm not sure it is when there's more than half of the game to play. SF should have been up by more than 7 at half-time and maybe that was the key. Didn't step on the Chiefs when they were dominating.

Agree SF lost it in the first half.
The fumble in the opening drive - when their schemed plays were working perfectly - was a low key big moment in a low scoring game
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:10:44 pm
To be fair, there are less than 5 QBs in the history of the sport you'd have more faith on that Mahomes - and the SF defence was beat up to boot (losing Greenlaw super early was really important).  It'd be like criticising Suarez at Barcelona for scoring fewer goals than Messi - it is entirely accurate to say that Brock had a very fine SB, and was in no way at fault even slightly for the 49ers loss - and given his performance in the regular season and the last 2 play off games, he is deservedly being touted as the best QB we've had since Montana or Young.
I think the jury is still out on Purdy, he may get there of course but I'm not convinced. I'd still take him in Dallas though
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:44:16 pm
Agree SF lost it in the first half.
The fumble in the opening drive - when their schemed plays were working perfectly - was a low key big moment in a low scoring game

Any turnover is huge in the SB.  Thus, it proved to be, again.  They started off really well, and were rolling.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:42 am
I hadn't realised that SF won the toss for OT and elected to receive first. I would think that's a mistake with the new OT rules. It allows the Chiefs to have 4 downs in every situation, knowing exactly what they needed to do each time. If the Chiefs had first possession, would they have gone for it 4th and 1 on their own 34? Maybe they would, but maybe not.
Sounds like the Chiefs agreed and would have kicked if they won the toss, 49ers prioritised getting the ball 3rd

https://www.theringer.com/nfl/2024/2/12/24070402/san-francisco-49ers-receive-kick-overtime-decision-kyle-shanahan-super-bowl
