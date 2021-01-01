This was it for me.



Purdy just didn't come up with one big 3rd-down play.



Also, SF was so unlucky on that punt that clipped the lads heel and set KC up perfectly for an easy score.



As a 9ers fan for 40 years, I switched it off immediately when the clock hit 00:00. Still wasn't quick enough to avoid the camera zooming on Kelce's Singer bird and her entourage celebrating. Who wants to see the reaction of the best QB on the planet after winning the ultimate prize for the 3rd time anyway?



Not sure how he could - our OLine melted and allowed 2 rushers directly at him both times, meaning he had to run backwards and then attempt a pass to nobody free. The one in OT especially no QB in the league could have done anything with.Up until that final OT play, Purdy had easily played as well as Mahomes (Purdy had a passer rating of 89, Mahomes 88 prior to Mahomes driving KCC down the field for the TD) - looked after the ball, threw it well, at no point looked like getting intercepted other then the one time when a diving Aiyuk (I think) dove for it, got both hands to it, then bobbled it . Mahomes had his int, obviously, but 2 or 3 other times threw it straight towards a 49er who, if they were sharper, could have intercepted it.The issue was after his fumble, McCaffrey was easily stopped (he averaged 3.15 yards per carry for the rest of the game, and never made a single run more than 8 yards, and only 4 runs in 20 plays between 5 and 8 ), and our defence caller went to sleep and forgot that mahomes on a 4 and 1/2 will often run, instead allowing him all the space in the world to get those short yards. That and the missed PAT from our rookie kicker. If we compare him to the Garropolo in the last time we got to the SB, it isn't even close - Jimmy G had a passer rating of 69 that day (heck, even Mahomes had a poorer passer rating of 78) - in fact, out of Mahomes 4 trips to the SB, in 2 of them he did significantly worse (against worse defences) than Purdy did last night.