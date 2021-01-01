« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2692625 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71520 on: Today at 04:23:48 am »
Does anyone still have itv on and if so, wtf is that program?  ???
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71521 on: Today at 05:10:40 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:17:11 am
Yes they still very much get 1 day and some take it on a trip to their homeland.

The NHL has successfully developed an almost mythical fascination with the Stanley Cup, it's like a holy grail and as per my earlier post, no trophy feels more earned than that one coming off over a month of playoff hockey that ends in June... 

It's an insane achievement honestly the battle scars and trials they go through. No idea how they recover in 3 or so months to do it all over again.

My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver
Offline rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71522 on: Today at 05:16:49 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:10:40 am
My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver

Well Im from Liverpool and have lived in Vancouver the last 15 years and never knew that!
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71523 on: Today at 05:26:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:10:40 am
My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver

Lord Stanley Of Preston was also 16th Earl Of Derby, the seat of the Earl Of Derby is Knowsley Hall.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Cup

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederick_Stanley,_16th_Earl_of_Derby
Offline howes hound

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71524 on: Today at 07:29:01 am »
Through this week looked through all the punditry, weighing up this and that, strengths and weaknesses. Talked to guys who had big money on the game, had one around at our house to watch it. When all's said, there's just one thing to keep front and centre: never bet against Mahomes. He was shit for much of the game, his team weren't stepping in for him, then he got the ball back with a chance to do it, and look out. He's from another planet.
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #71525 on: Today at 08:00:18 am »
Usher sounded awful. They should improve the halftime shows.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71526 on: Today at 08:08:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:00:18 am
Usher sounded awful. They should improve the halftime shows.
There was definitely more quality in the crowd
Taylor, Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, JayZ
Offline thejbs

« Reply #71527 on: Today at 08:18:04 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:00:18 am
Usher sounded awful. They should bin the halftime shows.
Offline Knight

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71528 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
Goodness, just watched it this am on rebroadcast, insanely tense. 49ers didn't take advantage of their dominance in the 1st half and didn't rely on the run enough in the 3rd quarter. Also failed to make a couple of 3rd and 4s (end of the 4th quarter and their possession in OT). Can't give Mahomes the chances they gave him.
Offline stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71529 on: Today at 08:54:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:10:40 am
My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver

I like my explanation better. It's called the Stanley Cup, because in the old days they used a Stanley Knife to carve the name of the winners in it. Funnily enough, the name of the guy who did it (and had to spend a lot of time to get it done, after all it's carving metall with a knife) was also Stanley, so they named it after him and the tool he used... ;)
Offline thejbs

« Reply #71530 on: Today at 09:02:13 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:54:36 am
I like my explanation better. It's called the Stanley Cup, because in the old days they used a Stanley Knife to carve the name of the winners in it. Funnily enough, the name of the guy who did it (and had to spend a lot of time to get it done, after all it's carving metall with a knife) was also Stanley, so they named it after him and the tool he used... ;)

And that man who carved the names was... Lord Stanley of Preston
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #71531 on: Today at 09:04:14 am »
How old is Reid now?  He doesn't look that old, but, I know he is.

Being a 9ers fan, I'm gutted but, also pleased for Reid again.  He cut his teeth with the best and is still part of the great, 9ers legacy.

I watched his Eagles side for many years.  It's nice to see him getting much success, later on.  Having the best QB in the league, helps, of course.

Already, one of the ATG, at 28. Still no win, since 95!
Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #71532 on: Today at 09:05:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:50:32 am
Also failed to make a couple of 3rd and 4s (end of the 4th quarter and their possession in OT). Can't give Mahomes the chances they gave him.

This was it for me.

Purdy just didn't come up with one big 3rd-down play. :(

Also, SF was so unlucky on that punt that clipped the lads heel and set KC up perfectly for an easy score. 

As a 9ers fan for 40 years, I switched it off immediately when the clock hit 00:00. Still wasn't quick enough to avoid the camera zooming on Kelce's Singer bird and her entourage celebrating.  Who wants to see the reaction of the best QB on the planet after winning the ultimate prize for the 3rd time anyway?
Offline RedG13

« Reply #71533 on: Today at 09:15:17 am »
That was Great game.
Mahomes has won 3 Super Bowl and been down by 10 in all them. he is 5-1 down by 10 in the playoffs since 2019 everybody is 6-48.
The KC Defense is so impressive too.
SF is very good but when your dominating KC(This was early in the game), you need to run away with the points not have them be like 1 or 2 possessions down
Also really sucks how they lost Greenlaw too.
Offline duvva 💅

« Reply #71534 on: Today at 09:18:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:15:17 am
Also really sucks how they lost Greenlaw too.
The Michael Stensgaard of Super Bowl injuries that was
Offline Knight

« Reply #71535 on: Today at 09:20:57 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:05:46 am
This was it for me.

Purdy just didn't come up with one big 3rd-down play. :(

Also, SF was so unlucky on that punt that clipped the lads heel and set KC up perfectly for an easy score. 

As a 9ers fan for 40 years, I switched it off immediately when the clock hit 00:00. Still wasn't quick enough to avoid the camera zooming on Kelce's Singer bird and her entourage celebrating.  Who wants to see the reaction of the best QB on the planet after winning the ultimate prize for the 3rd time anyway?

Cutting to Swift literally seconds after the game finished was certainly a call.
Offline PatriotScouser

« Reply #71536 on: Today at 09:36:04 am »
This is the third time Kyle Shanahan has had a significant lead in a Super Bowl and bottled it. First time as the OC for the Falcons against the Pats and in the previous Super Bowl against the Chiefs....
Online DiggerJohn

« Reply #71537 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
The experienced Reid, who won his third Super Bowl title, played down the incident telling ESPN: "He came over and gave me a hug, said Sorry about that".

"He just wants to be on the field and he wants to play. Theres nobody I get better than I get him. Hes a competitive kid, and he loves to play. He makes me feel young."

In his post-match press conference the head coach added: "He caught me off-balance  he tested that hip out. Normally I get him a little bit but I didnt have any feet under me.

I think Reid handled it so well.
Offline Scottymuser

« Reply #71538 on: Today at 10:29:34 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:05:46 am
This was it for me.

Purdy just didn't come up with one big 3rd-down play. :(

Also, SF was so unlucky on that punt that clipped the lads heel and set KC up perfectly for an easy score. 

As a 9ers fan for 40 years, I switched it off immediately when the clock hit 00:00. Still wasn't quick enough to avoid the camera zooming on Kelce's Singer bird and her entourage celebrating.  Who wants to see the reaction of the best QB on the planet after winning the ultimate prize for the 3rd time anyway?

Not sure how he could - our OLine melted and allowed 2 rushers directly at him both times, meaning he had to run backwards and then attempt a pass to nobody free.  The one in OT especially no QB in the league could have done anything with. 

Up until that final OT play, Purdy had easily played as well as Mahomes (Purdy had a passer rating of 89, Mahomes 88 prior to Mahomes driving KCC down the field for the TD) - looked after the ball, threw it well, at no point looked like getting intercepted other then the one time when a diving Aiyuk (I think) dove for it, got both hands to it, then bobbled it .  Mahomes had his int, obviously, but 2 or 3 other times threw it straight towards a 49er who, if they were sharper, could have intercepted it. 

The issue was after his fumble, McCaffrey was easily stopped (he averaged 3.15 yards per carry for the rest of the game, and never made a single run more than 8 yards, and only 4 runs in 20 plays between 5 and 8 ), and our defence caller went to sleep and forgot that mahomes on a 4 and 1/2 will often run, instead allowing him all the space in the world to get those short yards.  That and the missed PAT from our rookie kicker.  If we compare him to the Garropolo in the last time we got to the SB, it isn't even close - Jimmy G had a passer rating of 69 that day (heck, even Mahomes had a poorer passer rating of 78) - in fact, out of Mahomes 4 trips to the SB, in 2 of them he did significantly worse (against worse defences) than Purdy did last night.
Online DiggerJohn

« Reply #71539 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
And yet after all that on the final drive when Chiefs had to score he got the td to win it. That was real pressure. I had more faith in Pat to do that than Brock
Offline Garrus

« Reply #71540 on: Today at 10:43:07 am »
Offline Ray K

« Reply #71541 on: Today at 10:58:42 am »
I hadn't realised that SF won the toss for OT and elected to receive first. I would think that's a mistake with the new OT rules. It allows the Chiefs to have 4 downs in every situation, knowing exactly what they needed to do each time. If the Chiefs had first possession, would they have gone for it 4th and 1 on their own 34? Maybe they would, but maybe not.
Offline Statto Red

« Reply #71542 on: Today at 11:09:32 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:42 am
I hadn't realised that SF won the toss for OT and elected to receive first. I would think that's a mistake with the new OT rules. It allows the Chiefs to have 4 downs in every situation, knowing exactly what they needed to do each time. If the Chiefs had first possession, would they have gone for it 4th and 1 on their own 34? Maybe they would, but maybe not.

The blocked PAT was crucial too, that allowed the Chiefs to go down the field knowing a FG would tie the game up, an extra point the Chiefs needed to score a TD, & would have a different mindset on that final drive in regulation

Niners had the Chiefs at 4th & 1 in overtime, a stop then would have won the game for the Niners, but Mahomes found space to get the 1st down
Online DiggerJohn

Lots of if buts and could have beens. That's sport. I could say the same about Lions v 49ers. Lions fucked up there plenty.
Online oldfordie

« Reply #71544 on: Today at 11:50:09 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:42 am
I hadn't realised that SF won the toss for OT and elected to receive first. I would think that's a mistake with the new OT rules. It allows the Chiefs to have 4 downs in every situation, knowing exactly what they needed to do each time. If the Chiefs had first possession, would they have gone for it 4th and 1 on their own 34? Maybe they would, but maybe not.
Good point, at the time I thought old rules applied to overtime which were 1st TD wins game so wasn't surprised to see them elect to get the ball first . that's the only reason for doing this as your right you know exactly what you have to do when you take the ball 2nd,  high scoring game and maybe they do go for 4th down but not that many TDs in game, makes you wonder.
Offline redwillow

« Reply #71545 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
That was an absolute war between two teams. Both made some very very odd mistakes but only seemed to be punished in the 49ers muffed punt.

Once it went to HT at 10-3 i knew it was the Chiefs game. Too slender of a lead, and the Chiefs could only get better.

Purdy played well but as soon as the run game was shut down it was an uphill battle for him
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #71546 on: Today at 12:12:55 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:36:04 am
This is the third time Kyle Shanahan has had a significant lead in a Super Bowl and bottled it. First time as the OC for the Falcons against the Pats and in the previous Super Bowl against the Chiefs....

It took Reid a long time to win one, too.
Offline Statto Red

« Reply #71547 on: Today at 12:16:54 pm »
Well that's the playing season over until September [pre season is dreadful, the only interest in pre season is the team featured on Hard Knocks] but still load of off field stuff going on, free agency & trades open up in a few weeks, then you have the draft the end of April.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71548 on: Today at 12:18:06 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 11:51:46 am
That was an absolute war between two teams. Both made some very very odd mistakes but only seemed to be punished in the 49ers muffed punt.

Once it went to HT at 10-3 i knew it was the Chiefs game. Too slender of a lead, and the Chiefs could only get better.

Purdy played well but as soon as the run game was shut down it was an uphill battle for him
that was the crucial turnover due to the field position it gave the Chiefs
Online Libertine

« Reply #71549 on: Today at 12:20:53 pm »
For a game where the offenses struggled so much, you'd have to say it was still an amazing contest in the end. Not sure if you could call it a classic but was a fascinating game.

Paying for it today though.
Offline Statto Red

« Reply #71550 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:12:55 pm
It took Reid a long time to win one, too.

Yeah, all those years Reid had in Philly, he could never get over the line, it's only after leaving Philly for KC then drafting Mahomes he finally [like a London bus] wins not 1 SB but 3 SBs in 4 years.
