Through this week looked through all the punditry, weighing up this and that, strengths and weaknesses. Talked to guys who had big money on the game, had one around at our house to watch it. When all's said, there's just one thing to keep front and centre: never bet against Mahomes. He was shit for much of the game, his team weren't stepping in for him, then he got the ball back with a chance to do it, and look out. He's from another planet.