Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:23:48 am
Does anyone still have itv on and if so, wtf is that program?  ???
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:10:40 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:17:11 am
Yes they still very much get 1 day and some take it on a trip to their homeland.

The NHL has successfully developed an almost mythical fascination with the Stanley Cup, it's like a holy grail and as per my earlier post, no trophy feels more earned than that one coming off over a month of playoff hockey that ends in June... 

It's an insane achievement honestly the battle scars and trials they go through. No idea how they recover in 3 or so months to do it all over again.

My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:16:49 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:10:40 am
My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver

Well Im from Liverpool and have lived in Vancouver the last 15 years and never knew that!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:26:36 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:10:40 am
My favorite little tidbit about the Stanley Cup is that it is named after the same Stanley that Stanley Park in town is named after (Lord Stanley of Preston)

Also the same Stanley as Stanley Park in Vancouver

Lord Stanley Of Preston was also 16th Earl Of Derby, the seat of the Earl Of Derby is Knowsley Hall.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Cup

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederick_Stanley,_16th_Earl_of_Derby
#Sausages
