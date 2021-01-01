« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2690256 times)

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71320 on: Today at 03:00:57 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:36:11 am
winning is the most important thing, I doubt the Niners or the people of San Francisco give a flying fuck what the game is like or how they win it as long as they do

Im literally the same. I just remember what it was like before
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71321 on: Today at 03:01:17 am »
Remember, the 49ers kicker got blocked
Online Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71322 on: Today at 03:01:25 am »
Huge 3rd down here
Online duvva 💅

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71323 on: Today at 03:02:02 am »
Charlton Heston territory
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71324 on: Today at 03:02:10 am »
Great clock management from 49ers
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71325 on: Today at 03:02:17 am »
2 minutes left.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71326 on: Today at 03:02:20 am »
This is looking good for Sf bar a major fuck up or miss kick.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71327 on: Today at 03:02:23 am »
You couldn't trust Moody to hit any FG over 40 yards here.
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71328 on: Today at 03:02:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:17 am
Remember, the 49ers kicker got blocked
he also kicked a 55 yarder
Online oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71329 on: Today at 03:03:44 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:01:25 am
Huge 3rd down here
Massive, the game.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71330 on: Today at 03:04:00 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:02:58 am
he also kicked a 55 yarder
He's nowhere near as trustworthy as Butker though.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71331 on: Today at 03:04:01 am »
A 49ers FG and KC get the ball back. We are in for fireworks
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71332 on: Today at 03:04:16 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:02:58 am
he also kicked a 55 yarder
Sure - but he doesn't give you the confidence that Butker does.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71333 on: Today at 03:05:16 am »
Wank
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71334 on: Today at 03:05:22 am »
Great defensive play
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71335 on: Today at 03:05:43 am »
HUGE Field Goal attempt here
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71336 on: Today at 03:05:57 am »
53 yarder sails through
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71337 on: Today at 03:06:13 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:02:23 am
You couldn't trust Moody to hit any FG over 40 yards here.
Fair fucks to him.
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71338 on: Today at 03:06:25 am »
Big kick!
Online rushyman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71339 on: Today at 03:06:36 am »
55 and 53 yarders

Nice
Online 1892tillforever

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71340 on: Today at 03:06:42 am »
Great kick but Mahomes will win it here I think.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71341 on: Today at 03:06:42 am »
This is the game drive then one way or the other
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71342 on: Today at 03:06:59 am »
Miss that and KC had great field position
Online Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71343 on: Today at 03:07:29 am »
Another 10 yards on that one. Great kick.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71344 on: Today at 03:07:34 am »
I said before the game this'll be 19-13 to the Chiefs.... so that's out the window   ;D
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71345 on: Today at 03:07:37 am »
Mahomes with almost 2 minutes and 2 time outs. With the way this game is going they might get multiple possessions.
Online oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71346 on: Today at 03:07:39 am »
WOW. Take the lead but let them back in the game. I would of let them run in for td if they had made 1st down.
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71347 on: Today at 03:07:49 am »
Time to earn your corn then
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71348 on: Today at 03:07:50 am »
If purdy wins the mvp that's a joke
Online Tonyh8su

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71349 on: Today at 03:07:56 am »
That's some kick after missing the XP earlier.

1:53 left is not too much time with only a 3 point lead with Mahomes and co. Needs a turn over.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71350 on: Today at 03:08:05 am »
There's time but... not sure,c'mon defence hold strong.
Online Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71351 on: Today at 03:08:06 am »
Whatever happens, glad the game wasn't just timed out. Terrible way to finish.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71352 on: Today at 03:08:17 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:06:42 am
Great kick but Mahomes will win it here I think.

Yeah reckon so
Online 1892tillforever

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71353 on: Today at 03:08:45 am »
If Mahomes ignores Nagy he'll be fine.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71354 on: Today at 03:09:09 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:07:34 am
I said before the game this'll be 19-13 to the Chiefs.... so that's out the window   ;D

Tbf that went out the window a fair bit ago when it was 16-16
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71355 on: Today at 03:09:56 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:07:50 am
If purdy wins the mvp that's a joke
Jennings if Niners win
Online Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71356 on: Today at 03:11:08 am »
Great call there.
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71357 on: Today at 03:13:06 am »
Fucking idiots
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71358 on: Today at 03:14:03 am »
He's pretty shifty sometimes for quite a big bloke.

Online Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71359 on: Today at 03:14:06 am »
What a finish to the game!
