Best halftime show has been U2, followed closely by Prince.
Can't help but feel a few turned it down or couldn't do it and he's come off the bench
Theyve got the biggest pop star in the world in one of the boxes.Not that she needs the Super Bowl exposure
Usher stole the show everyone on X raving about him.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Got to credit his hand eye coordination. If he can run he makes it as a Chiefs WR
Googled it. He's the big Vegas residency at the moment. But that was fucking terrible. Every song sounded the same until he got to Lil John screaming his own name.
Are all your pop culture opinions on here going to be terrible?
Some weird posts in here. The HT show wasn’t great but to claim you don’t know Usher or that bigger acts must’ve turned it down is a mental take He’s one of the biggest names in music and has been for 20+ years now
I did like his Starlight Express tribute bit though. Nice shout out to Andrew Lloyd Webber.
