Online Tonyh8su

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71120 on: Today at 01:39:03 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:37:08 am
Best halftime show has been U2, followed closely by Prince.

One of these things is not like the other
Online Libertine

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71121 on: Today at 01:39:19 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:38:03 am
Can't help but feel a few turned it down or couldn't do it and he's come off the bench

Yeah. For a Vegas SB show, seems like a fairly minor name....
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71122 on: Today at 01:39:34 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:38:03 am
Can't help but feel a few turned it down or couldn't do it and he's come off the bench

Perfer Harvey Elliott off the bench. Ophs that's a different thread lol
Online rushyman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71123 on: Today at 01:39:47 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:37:26 am
Theyve got the biggest pop star in the world in one of the boxes.

Not that she needs the Super Bowl exposure

She going to do it every year ?

To illustrate, Try and think of the line up to 'we are the world/do they know it's Christmas' to what todays version would look like
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71124 on: Today at 01:39:49 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:38:03 am
Can't help but feel a few turned it down or couldn't do it and he's come off the bench

NFL doesn't pay HT acts. Years ago they could guarantee on getting extra money based on album sales, radio play, ticket sales in the days thereafter to make it worth their while.  But many acts have turned them down because of their refusal to pay.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71125 on: Today at 01:40:00 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:38:03 am
Can't help but feel a few turned it down or couldn't do it and he's come off the bench

Googled it. He's the big Vegas residency at the moment.

But that was fucking terrible. Every song sounded the same until he got to Lil John screaming his own name.
Online Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71126 on: Today at 01:40:38 am »
Usher stole the show everyone on X raving about him.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71127 on: Today at 01:42:10 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 01:40:38 am
Usher stole the show everyone on X raving about him.

Stole the show?

It was his show anyway :lmao
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71128 on: Today at 01:42:22 am »
Usher is still huge in the states. Just his earlier career was mainstream here
Online oldfordie

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71129 on: Today at 01:42:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:35:08 am
Got to credit his hand eye coordination. If he can run he makes it as a Chiefs WR
:)
LOL..... NICKLEODEAN Not as depressing as watching on sky. Players all wearing funny hats and smiling all the time.
Online Air Jota

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71130 on: Today at 01:42:40 am »
Usher did well, considering its 15 minutes and everything crammed into that time lot.
Online Only Me

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71131 on: Today at 01:42:50 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 01:40:38 am
Usher stole the show everyone on X raving about him.

Just confirms that X is full of fucking knobheads.

That was shite.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71132 on: Today at 01:43:00 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 01:40:38 am
Usher stole the show everyone on X raving about him.
Are all your pop culture opinions on here going to be terrible?
Online duvva 💅

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71133 on: Today at 01:43:09 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 01:40:38 am
Usher stole the show everyone on X raving about him.
Only about 3 people left on X these days isnt there?
Online sminp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71134 on: Today at 01:43:12 am »
Some weird posts in here. The HT show wasnt great but to claim you dont know Usher or that bigger acts mustve turned it down is a mental take  :lmao Hes one of the biggest names in music and has been for 20+ years now
Online rushyman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71135 on: Today at 01:43:32 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:40:00 am
Googled it. He's the big Vegas residency at the moment.

But that was fucking terrible. Every song sounded the same until he got to Lil John screaming his own name.

How weird he's got vegas residency

He must just be one of those names the Atlantic Ocean dilutes 😂

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71136 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Jay-Z's production company has done the last four halftime shows so they've been more urban in feel. Don't think we're seeing a big rock act for a while unless it's changed up. Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles are probably the three biggest acts who haven't done it yet.
Online Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71137 on: Today at 01:44:24 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:43:00 am
Are all your pop culture opinions on here going to be terrible?
Not really I think he did a solid job. Everyone else is coming across miserable and old, lighten up people  ;D
Online Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71138 on: Today at 01:44:50 am »
Herpes ridden has been. Get the footy back on ffs
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71139 on: Today at 01:44:59 am »
I did like his Starlight Express tribute bit though. Nice shout out to Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71140 on: Today at 01:45:21 am »
I'm scarred by Mark Wallberg telling me to pray in one ad at halftime
Offline classycarra

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71141 on: Today at 01:45:37 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:43:12 am
Some weird posts in here. The HT show wasn’t great but to claim you don’t know Usher or that bigger acts must’ve turned it down is a mental take  :lmao He’s one of the biggest names in music and has been for 20+ years now
think it must be an exposure/generation thing!

its not like hes rocked up out of retirement, he has his own set of culty fans like some of the other potential acts mentioned (they just might have different demographics!)
Online The North Bank

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71142 on: Today at 01:46:26 am »
Shame that ended, just when im in the mood to dance. This American football thing always gets in the way of a good time.
Online rushyman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71143 on: Today at 01:46:28 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:44:59 am
I did like his Starlight Express tribute bit though. Nice shout out to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

:lmao

Elaine Page not available ?

Online Air Jota

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71144 on: Today at 01:46:43 am »
Usher is a legend of his genre, great performer, massive hits, 15 mins is never going to do it justice, but all the dancing on top of everything else was well put together
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71145 on: Today at 01:46:46 am »
Now i don't think he meant to do that.
