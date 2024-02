I hate that the bookies have made KC the underdogs they have been thriving off being written off in the whole playoffs



I expect the Chiefs to make it a dog of a game, being honest sadly I can see KC winning in a scrappy low scoring affair like The Ravens game.



If anything it will be a high scoring game imo.Either way in regards to the result I win. Chiefs win then 49ers are still on 5 Super Bowls behind us and the Steelers. 49ers win and Chiefs are denied copying us in regards to creating a dynasty of 3 wins in 4 years, well for them it would be 5 seasons.My prediction though is for the Chiefs to win it again. I think their clutch moments will pull them through and I think they'll win relatively comfortably in regards to the score. My prediction is 34-24.