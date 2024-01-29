If you actually watch 49ers football he's clearly neither of those things and I can think he has placed himself as the 3rd best Quarterback in the league, now watch everyone attack me for calling him a top three quarterback in football
I think it depends on how you rate a QB.
What I mean is that if they all play at a standard level for them, top 3 could be arguable. If Purdy plays his best and the others play standard, then yes he's top 3.
However if everyone plays their best, even I, someone who really rates Purdy, wouldn't call him top 3, simply because consistency is a huge part of his skillset so if everyone turns it up, I feel like QBs like Jackson, Hurts, Mahomes, Allen etc, have more headroom in how they CAN play.
That's part of the problem Purdy has and will have with critics - he lacks flash when compared to those guys. Consistency is simply not flashy and so is underrated.