What about all the other great games he's had as the starting Quarterback and even the games he's struggled like last night and The Packers game he still made some big plays and got the job done.



I just don't know why your hating on the guy none of the other 49ers fans do that in this thread so I don't know why your doing that



It's the Brady effect. Don't get me wrong, I am NOT calling him Tom Brady. Just that similarly to Brady, Purdy is not OBVIOUSLY good. I rarely saw a game that made me think that Brady was obviously a special QB. The skill set he had was high level in the things a great QB SHOULD be good at in order to be great.Players like Mahomes or Allen or Jackson have a dimension that obviously sets them apart. They have skills that, while getting more and more common, are not historically QB attributes. Similar to the way RBs now have to have skills in the passing game to be truly great, when they didn't really have to be before. Brady himself wasn't given plaudits for a long time. I think he had to win 3 Superbowls before people started to realise how good he was. Even players like Montana weren't considered great for a while (Young was, because his scrambling ability, added to his passing chops, made him something more than what was normal).I think because of that lack of OBVIOUS ability, people almost feel like he is almost stealing his success. This likely won't change eve if SF win.I expect people who don't rate him to either blame Purdy for a lost SB or say that SF won despite him.