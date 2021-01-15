« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1765 1766 1767 1768 1769 [1770]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2668687 times)

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70760 on: Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm »
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 923
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70761 on: Yesterday at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 01:45:02 pm
What about all the other great games he's had as the starting Quarterback and even the games he's struggled like last night and The Packers game he still made some big plays and got the job done.

I just don't know why your hating on the guy none of the other 49ers fans do that in this thread so I don't know why your doing that

2 things. Firstly relax

Second, i said hes not good enough YET to beat probably the best QB in the game right now and a very good defence who just held the same Raven's team that absolutely battered us to 10 points at home.

Its going to be such a tough game, Niners D needs to step like they did in the 2nd half last night. If we play another half like we did the first then yeah we are getting cooked
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,567
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70762 on: Yesterday at 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 01:45:02 pm
What about all the other great games he's had as the starting Quarterback and even the games he's struggled like last night and The Packers game he still made some big plays and got the job done.

I just don't know why your hating on the guy none of the other 49ers fans do that in this thread so I don't know why your doing that

It's the Brady effect. Don't get me wrong, I am NOT calling him Tom Brady. Just that similarly to Brady, Purdy is not OBVIOUSLY good. I rarely saw a game that made me think that Brady was obviously a special QB. The skill set he had was high level in the things a great QB SHOULD be good at in order to be great.

Players like Mahomes or Allen or Jackson have a dimension that obviously sets them apart. They have skills that, while getting more and more common, are not historically QB attributes. Similar to the way RBs now have to have skills in the passing game to be truly great, when they didn't really have to be before. Brady himself wasn't given plaudits for a long time. I think he had to win 3 Superbowls before people started to realise how good he was. Even players like Montana weren't considered great for a while (Young was, because his scrambling ability, added to his passing chops, made him something more than what was normal).

I think because of that lack of OBVIOUS ability, people almost feel like he is almost stealing his success. This likely won't change eve if SF win.
I expect people who don't rate him to either blame Purdy for a lost SB or say that SF won despite him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:41 pm by Romford_Red »
Logged

Offline lorenzo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70763 on: Yesterday at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 01:39:29 pm
49ers have a good defence on paper but I'm not convinced with Steve Wilks as the DC and haven't been all season he's a major downgrade on the two guys who were there previously in that role.
49ers only have a good pass defence it seems, great pass rushers.

But your run defence was getting smacked like little kids.

Chiefs to win by at least one score.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,070
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70764 on: Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:12:41 pm
Have no knowledge or interest in American Football but

The last time the 49ers played the Chiefs in the Superbowl Liverpool won the league

You're welcome :)
Remind me again, does Ken Barlow have to marry and the Pope dies, or is it the other way around?  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70765 on: Yesterday at 06:54:47 pm »
On the news this morning, source ticketmaster prices start at $9,000 going to $55,000 for the final. :champ.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70766 on: Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm »
I'm going for the GOAT mahomes to win the super bowl. Against the best defence in the NFL ravens zero turnovers.
Logged

Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70767 on: Yesterday at 07:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.

...and tackle.

Gutted we lost, but proud of the season they put together.

Reminds me of Klopp in many ways. It's unbelievable the culture change that DC, BH and Sheila have lead. Most positive a Lions fan has felt since early '90s
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,431
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70768 on: Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.
yep, momentum swing was huge at that moment, Detroit gambled on converting, unnecessarily too in my opinion. They were in control at the time and there was no guarantee they would score a TD anyway. Take the 3 and kick off, there was no need to confirm it at the time.

Interesting superbowl now, before the Championship games I'd have had SF favourites but now I think KC might have the edge.

Hopefully a good match up produces a good game
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70769 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm
If the Lions don't drop that pass on 4th down at 24-10, they win the game. Everything goes wrong after that.
Or the 3rd down to Reynolds also.
The biggest bad process was kicking on 4th at the end of the half and running on 3rd down down 10.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70770 on: Today at 01:11:53 am »
Thinking about it, it's a little disappointing seeing the same teams match up there again.

Would have liked some new faces, but credit to both teams they basically got it done while their opponents choked and/or had brain farts.

To be the man you gotta beat the man as Flair said and these 2 have always been there or thereabouts, I guess.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1765 1766 1767 1768 1769 [1770]   Go Up
« previous next »
 