Crosby Nick never fails.
Chiefs seem immune to penalties
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Sorry wrong thread.
he was probably trying to make up for the stupid penalty he gave away. If he'd have got in the end zone, he'd have been hailed a hero and a brilliant play but thems the fine margins
Chiefs finding form when it matters. And the big game mentality.
the only player the ravens QB can throw to is himself
Lamar false advertising
why do so many chiefs fans sound like Fergie era united fans?
Is Kelce always cringe?
Lamar Jackson, you're a fewl and a waste of time, goodnight?
Does this guy do the golf interviews too or does every cheesedick American presenter sound the same?
