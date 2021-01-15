« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70600 on: Today at 11:05:25 pm »
Hes Kepad it!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70601 on: Today at 11:05:42 pm »
Sorry wrong thread. :D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70602 on: Today at 11:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:01:34 pm
Chiefs seem immune to penalties

Besides calling ticky-tack holds to take TDs off the scoreboard.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70603 on: Today at 11:08:02 pm »
fair play to the chiefs that's some way to end it.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70604 on: Today at 11:09:02 pm »
That's all she wrote
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70605 on: Today at 11:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:05:42 pm
Sorry wrong thread. :D
Ravens did the same, no worries.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70606 on: Today at 11:11:11 pm »
Deserved win for KC, Baltimore pretty much failed to turn up and Jackson had a game to forget
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70607 on: Today at 11:12:17 pm »
Chiefs finding form when it matters. And the big game mentality.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70608 on: Today at 11:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:59:04 pm
he was probably trying to make up for the stupid penalty he gave away. If he'd have got in the end zone, he'd have been hailed a hero and a brilliant play but thems the fine margins
yeah possibly. he put up a clinic on how to compound an error with a series of others that literally added injury to his dumb insult
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70609 on: Today at 11:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:12:17 pm
Chiefs finding form when it matters. And the big game mentality.
yes.KC v Detroit will make a great Superbowl
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70610 on: Today at 11:13:59 pm »
the only player the ravens QB can throw to is himself  :) :)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70611 on: Today at 11:14:00 pm »
Lamar false advertising
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70612 on: Today at 11:14:28 pm »
Quote from: swish on Today at 11:13:59 pm
the only player the ravens QB can throw to is himself  :) :)
:wellin
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70613 on: Today at 11:15:38 pm »
I guess the chiefs can win on the road then
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70614 on: Today at 11:15:38 pm »
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! THAT WAS BIG F**K Y*U TO ALL YOU HATERS.....
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70615 on: Today at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:14:00 pm
Lamar false advertising
He'll have to live with that until he shows otherwise, I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70616 on: Today at 11:18:33 pm »
Let's go Lions 🦁
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70617 on: Today at 11:20:49 pm »
why do so many chiefs fans sound like Fergie era united fans? ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70618 on: Today at 11:23:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:20:49 pm
why do so many chiefs fans sound like Fergie era united fans? ;D
Lamar Jackson, you're a fewl and a waste of time, goodnight?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70619 on: Today at 11:24:25 pm »
Nice of them to let the coach driver lift the trophy.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70620 on: Today at 11:27:03 pm »
Does this guy do the golf interviews too or does every cheesedick American presenter sound the same?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70621 on: Today at 11:27:05 pm »
It was always a matter of when the Chiefs' receivers will stop dropping Mahomes' passes. Their defence was always above average ...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70622 on: Today at 11:27:49 pm »
Time to fire up this old meme again   ;D?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70623 on: Today at 11:28:09 pm »
Is Kelce always cringe?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70624 on: Today at 11:31:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:28:09 pm
Is Kelce always cringe?

You not a fan of the Kelce glamour?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70625 on: Today at 11:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:23:14 pm
Lamar Jackson, you're a fewl and a waste of time, goodnight?
;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:27:03 pm
Does this guy do the golf interviews too or does every cheesedick American presenter sound the same?
no idea but yes, yes they do.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:28:09 pm
Is Kelce always cringe?
yes
