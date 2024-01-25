« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1758 1759 1760 1761 1762 [1763]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2664182 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,526
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70480 on: January 25, 2024, 08:40:58 pm »
https://twitter.com/SportsPaulH/status/1750610885712695603

Quote
Jurgen Klopp = worldwide coaching icon has reached the #NFL

New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan quotes the Liverpool boss as inspiration...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,166
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70481 on: January 25, 2024, 08:57:07 pm »
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70482 on: January 25, 2024, 09:59:13 pm »
Well, well, Raheem Morris is Atlanta's guy.... guess Belichick isn't going there afterall.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70483 on: January 25, 2024, 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 25, 2024, 09:59:13 pm
Well, well, Raheem Morris is Atlanta's guy.... guess Belichick isn't going there afterall.
Well deserved. He did a good job with the Bucs with limited resources.
Players and coach really like him. He coached both sides of the ball.
That a good hire for Atl, they need a QB now
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70484 on: January 25, 2024, 10:19:10 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 25, 2024, 09:59:13 pm
Well, well, Raheem Morris is Atlanta's guy.... guess Belichick isn't going there afterall.

Commanders and Seahawks arent expected to interview him so it looks extremely likely that he wont get a head coaching job. I wonder what Belichick ends up doing if that scenario plays out.
Logged

Offline El_Pelusa_10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • Diego Armando Maradona-Greatest Player Of All Time
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70485 on: January 25, 2024, 10:19:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,051
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70486 on: January 25, 2024, 10:35:44 pm »
Dolphins are looking for a new defensive coordinator. They should appoint Belichick.  He's only the greatest defensive brain the game's ever known and he's only going to be unemployed otherwise. Give him a yacht and let him sail the Florida Keys on his off days.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70487 on: January 25, 2024, 10:53:18 pm »
Fangio to the Eagles is a step in the right direction for them.

Fascinating how they have basically crumbled on and off the field since getting 10 or so wins during the season. But I guess this is a step in the right direction.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,286
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70488 on: January 26, 2024, 07:19:55 am »
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70489 on: January 26, 2024, 08:09:23 am »
Quote from: misscowred on January 25, 2024, 05:31:20 pm
as someone who grew up in KC - the chiefs were not a playoff team pre Mahomes whatsoever. We couldn't get past the first game consistently. Obviously it takes more than just Mahomes, it helps having Andy Reid and then Romeo Crennell and top guys in our O-line and D, but, he is a huge reason. Alex Smith couldn't get us there.
I didn't say The Chiefs pre Mahomes won in the playoffs I was trying to say they still made the playoffs, obviously Mahomes is the reason why The Chiefs became winners and he's already proven he's one of the very best of all time.

If Andy Reid coached Brock Purdy I think The Chiefs would still make the playoffs at least because Reid has reached the playoffs with inferior QB's before and he's one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70490 on: January 26, 2024, 08:18:04 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 24, 2024, 04:49:54 pm
That's just silly I mean you can say they wouldn't win the Super Bowl but not make the playoffs that's a very stupid opinion you have there.

The Chiefs pre Patrick Mahomes we're still a playoff team and Brock Purdy is a far better QB than Alex Smith was and you can ask any 49ers fan to backup that statement of mine.

Josh Allen literally pulled the Bills into the play offs at the end of the regular season, and the Chiefs offense was struggling in every aspect (not pre Mahomes, i mean this year). Like i said, Purdy is a good QB, but he's not top 5 and he's probably the weakest of the 4 remaining
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70491 on: January 26, 2024, 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: redwillow on January 26, 2024, 08:18:04 am
he's probably the weakest of the 4 remaining
Weakest of the four remaining but was a league leader in every Quarterback metric, just be honest outside of probably The Ravens game and The Packers game you haven't watched Purdy all season so I believe your basing him off those two games and that's why you think he's above average.

You do know he's 24, you do know he's gone back to back NCCG's and you do know he's coming off a serious injury from the previous season put all those things together and I think the guy is doing a pretty phenomenal job.
« Last Edit: January 26, 2024, 08:27:35 am by Vegeta »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,784
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70492 on: January 26, 2024, 08:38:24 am »
Purdy or goff. I'm undecided about that. Goff has shown that he can be good, but in a big moment do you really trust him? I'm not sure I would whereas Purdy is still a bit unknown in that respect.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,558
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70493 on: January 26, 2024, 10:52:28 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 26, 2024, 08:38:24 am
Purdy or goff. I'm undecided about that. Goff has shown that he can be good, but in a big moment do you really trust him? I'm not sure I would whereas Purdy is still a bit unknown in that respect.

Goff - Trust, trust? No. He has the capacity to dazzle though.
Purdy - Last week's winning drive was pretty big. Stepping into the position last year was pretty big.

Using the word trust, might not be what you meant, because Purdy is one of the most trustworthy QBs in the league. What he might lack is some flash, which can be a bad thing to have too, but in terms of trust? Yeah I absolutely trust him.

As 9ers fan, I never really had trust in Colin K. He was probably looked at as one of the top QBs in the league at the time, probably because he had flash. However I never really trusted him.
Jimmy G was a servicable QB. He was better than average but never seemed like the guy who might win you a championship. I just had no faith in it happening.
Trey, well I never really put any stock in him. Yeah getting a QB high in the draft is fun for that moment, but how many high drafted QBs just flat out fail? So what I was waiting for was to see who he was in the NFL. He went down and I was actually really bummed that we had a year of Jimmy. Not because I dislike Jimmy but because I knew Jimmy wasn't the answer and this was going to be a year wasted to see if Trey WAS the answer. So When Purdy comes in and actually looks like an NFL QB from the word go, you notice it.
Brock doesn't have the flash that some of the 'top 5' QBs have. The abilities that shine obviously and so are remarkable. What Brock has is that he excels in all of the not flashy but SUPER IMPORTANT things that you need to be a winning NFL QB. For example, Brock would not have thrown that last pick that Love threw. I'm not saying Purdy can't or doesn't make mistakes or bad decisions, of course he does. However he would never have made that throw because the was no need to even try it. THAT sort of processing and decision making is just as important, maybe more so, than being able to throw a football sideways and being able to run about. It just isn't flashy and so not remarkable.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70494 on: January 26, 2024, 01:02:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70495 on: January 26, 2024, 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 26, 2024, 08:24:57 am
Weakest of the four remaining but was a league leader in every Quarterback metric, just be honest outside of probably The Ravens game and The Packers game you haven't watched Purdy all season so I believe your basing him off those two games and that's why you think he's above average.

You do know he's 24, you do know he's gone back to back NCCG's and you do know he's coming off a serious injury from the previous season put all those things together and I think the guy is doing a pretty phenomenal job.
You can't just ignore those games either. He is a good QB and I would probably take him over Goff.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70496 on: January 26, 2024, 03:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 26, 2024, 08:24:57 am
Weakest of the four remaining but was a league leader in every Quarterback metric, just be honest outside of probably The Ravens game and The Packers game you haven't watched Purdy all season so I believe your basing him off those two games and that's why you think he's above average.

You do know he's 24, you do know he's gone back to back NCCG's and you do know he's coming off a serious injury from the previous season put all those things together and I think the guy is doing a pretty phenomenal job.

Like i said, im not knocking his achievements, im just saying he is the weaker of the four. Mainly because its a good four QB's. I guess you could argue him with Goff, but if you swapped the players Goff would be putting up similar numbers with what is arguably the best offence in the NFL at the 9ers. A top 2 TE, the best RB in the league, 2 players capable of being WR1 on any team and one of the best OL
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70497 on: January 26, 2024, 10:29:44 pm »
Can't believe there's only 3 games left this season.... long wait until September (I know there's the draft, pre-season etc)
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70498 on: Yesterday at 09:07:34 pm »
Per ESPN:
Quote
The Bears have hired Eric Washington as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

Washington, 54, fills the vacancy that was created by Alan Williams' resignation ahead of Week 2 last season. Bears coach Matt Eberflus took over defensive playcalling duties and is expected to continue calling Chicago's defense in 2024.
Can someone please explain? They're saying Eberflus will continue calling Chicago's defense in 2024.

So why are they hiring a defensive coordinator??! What are his duties?

Must admit it's a bit confusing having HC's that don't know their X's and O's and now seeing coordinators being hired when the HC is going to be calling the plays on their behalf.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,784
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70499 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:07:34 pm
Per ESPN:Can someone please explain? They're saying Eberflus will continue calling Chicago's defense in 2024.

So why are they hiring a defensive coordinator??! What are his duties?

Must admit it's a bit confusing having HC's that don't know their X's and O's and now seeing coordinators being hired when the HC is going to be calling the plays on their behalf.

again, it's not uncommon. the chiefs (and others) still have an OC despite the fact that reid calls the plays for example. 
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70500 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm
again, it's not uncommon. the chiefs (and others) still have an OC despite the fact that reid calls the plays for example. 
I get it's not uncommon. But my question is what is it they do? Like genuinely, why hire someone in a position they don't have playcalling duties on there?

I'm interested in how the teams operate. In this instance, does Washington suggest plays to Eberflus and he yay's or nay's them? Or does he just put the cones out in practice and maybe talk to individual players? Is it a League mandate that all teams should have an OC/DC even though they don't call the plays?

That part of the game seems very fascinating to me.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70501 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:17:15 pm
I get it's not uncommon. But my question is what is it they do? Like genuinely, why hire someone in a position they don't have playcalling duties on there?

I'm interested in how the teams operate. In this instance, does Washington suggest plays to Eberflus and he yay's or nay's them? Or does he just put the cones out in practice and maybe talk to individual players? Is it a League mandate that all teams should have an OC/DC even though they don't call the plays?

That part of the game seems very fascinating to me.
They basically do most of the game planning, running walk through etc. Stuff at a practice etc. They always looking for stuff during game and working with the playcaller. The Head coach has do more game managing with stuff even if he calling stuff.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,784
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70502 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:17:15 pm
I get it's not uncommon. But my question is what is it they do? Like genuinely, why hire someone in a position they don't have playcalling duties on there?

I'm interested in how the teams operate. In this instance, does Washington suggest plays to Eberflus and he yay's or nay's them? Or does he just put the cones out in practice and maybe talk to individual players? Is it a League mandate that all teams should have an OC/DC even though they don't call the plays?

That part of the game seems very fascinating to me.

look it up?
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70503 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Cheers RedG13, yeah I guess that makes sense. I was so used to thinking the HC was presented by a set of plays from the OC/DC and he would have a final say on which play to take to the field.

Then I started learning about HC's that don't call their plays, and now Coordinators that don't call plays either.

Fascinating, but I guess -though rare- you see this in footy now as well, with Zidane apparently not being a tactical fella, so I guess that works here as well.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70504 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
look it up?
...and bypass the experts on RAWK?! never! ;D

No I did try, but the only info I got was what the convention was e.g.:
Quote
As a head coach, the main responsibility is leading the team week-in and week-out, and that starts with delegation. With a football team being so big, it is not possible for the head coach to do everything at once, and that is where the coordinators come in.

Offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator are all responsible for their respective units. This allows the head coach to prepare the overall game plan.

Head coaches also end up making the big time decisions. At the end of the day, head coaches either get credit if something goes right, or end up receiving criticism if something goes wrong.

or
Quote
Football coaches are the player and game managers of the football team. The head football coach manages the team, preps players for the game, and has to know each player on both sides of the ball. The head coach also manages coaching duties on the sideline and decides on the in-game strategy.

....Such info tells you what you'd probably expect, but I haven't found anything easily that describes what RedG13 said for example. Anomalies of hiring coordinators when the HC will effectively be doing the playcalling duties.

But it's clearer for me now at least.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70505 on: Today at 07:50:31 am »
I think we'll end the season exactly the same way we started it:

Chiefs v Lions
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,286
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70506 on: Today at 06:58:50 pm »
https://x.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1751676291248468390?s=20

Not long to go now. Expecting this to be very entertaining!
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,915
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70507 on: Today at 07:15:35 pm »
If anyone Has a decent stream post it in here please
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,747
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70508 on: Today at 07:51:42 pm »
Let's go Ravens.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70509 on: Today at 07:59:19 pm »
We're all Ravens on this fine evening. Cmon Ravens!!!
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70510 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Come on the Chiefs!
Logged

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70511 on: Today at 08:03:47 pm »
My kid is a Chiefs fan so i have to be too. we are 3 hours drive from KC in Des Moines. Except he is still in bed
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,784
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70512 on: Today at 08:06:26 pm »
he'll probably make a vital catch at the end of the game but, agholor.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,861
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70513 on: Today at 08:10:03 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:06:26 pm
he'll probably make a vital catch at the end of the game but, agholor.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70514 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm »
What a catch by Taylor Swifts bf
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70515 on: Today at 08:14:13 pm »
Supporting chiefs for this one Malomes and Kelce
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70516 on: Today at 08:16:26 pm »
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70517 on: Today at 08:25:42 pm »
Wooooooooooooooooooooooooow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,784
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70518 on: Today at 08:26:53 pm »
all about lamar that
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70519 on: Today at 08:32:12 pm »
Glad this is not some cagey affair with teams afraid to make plays. We've had TD's, 4th down conversions, explosive plays... and we're still in the 1st quarter.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1758 1759 1760 1761 1762 [1763]   Go Up
« previous next »
 