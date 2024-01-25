Purdy or goff. I'm undecided about that. Goff has shown that he can be good, but in a big moment do you really trust him? I'm not sure I would whereas Purdy is still a bit unknown in that respect.



Goff - Trust, trust? No. He has the capacity to dazzle though.Purdy - Last week's winning drive was pretty big. Stepping into the position last year was pretty big.Using the word trust, might not be what you meant, because Purdy is one of the most trustworthy QBs in the league. What he might lack is some flash, which can be a bad thing to have too, but in terms of trust? Yeah I absolutely trust him.As 9ers fan, I never really had trust in Colin K. He was probably looked at as one of the top QBs in the league at the time, probably because he had flash. However I never really trusted him.Jimmy G was a servicable QB. He was better than average but never seemed like the guy who might win you a championship. I just had no faith in it happening.Trey, well I never really put any stock in him. Yeah getting a QB high in the draft is fun for that moment, but how many high drafted QBs just flat out fail? So what I was waiting for was to see who he was in the NFL. He went down and I was actually really bummed that we had a year of Jimmy. Not because I dislike Jimmy but because I knew Jimmy wasn't the answer and this was going to be a year wasted to see if Trey WAS the answer. So When Purdy comes in and actually looks like an NFL QB from the word go, you notice it.Brock doesn't have the flash that some of the 'top 5' QBs have. The abilities that shine obviously and so are remarkable. What Brock has is that he excels in all of the not flashy but SUPER IMPORTANT things that you need to be a winning NFL QB. For example, Brock would not have thrown that last pick that Love threw. I'm not saying Purdy can't or doesn't make mistakes or bad decisions, of course he does. However he would never have made that throw because the was no need to even try it. THAT sort of processing and decision making is just as important, maybe more so, than being able to throw a football sideways and being able to run about. It just isn't flashy and so not remarkable.