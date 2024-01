44 yards in that weather, isnt an easy one. Felt like Buff treated it like it was, with the plays they ran prior to it.

i actually thought the other way round. thought their plays looked like they were trying to go for it all with TDs, when there were great opportunities in the slot (Diggs especially on the second down).they knocked themselves out of what was going well (using three or four downs to bleed the clock and slowly move down the field)