Of course that Love is better than Purdy, who is a very good system QB for Shanahan. You will never see him among the top 5 QBs in the league, but he will always utilise the offensive weapons the 49rs have ...



Do you actually know what you are talking about?Purdy has lost about 5 games in his career and leads (or is close to) a whole bunch of QB metrics.Nobody called any of the previous Shanahan QBs 'system' QBs.Nobody called any of the QBs who played in the historcally great offenses, 'system' QBs.He plays well under pressure, gets through reads quicker than most QBs I've ever seen, rarely tries to force a ball, is extremely accurate rarely gets flustered and is playing behind an oline that is average at best.'System QB' is like calling Robbie Fowler a 'goals' forward. It's lazy. Is he THE BEST out there? No, most probably not (I won't say definitely because TB12 rarely 'looked' like the best). He's also not a QB that will beat you with his legs like Lamar, Mahomes or Allen.He's got improvements to make, most obviously from last night, he lacks experience with a wet ball (his accuracy was wildly off in a way that looked like he had trouble with the extra weight that a wet ball carries, so kept over then under adjusting).Nobody called Jimmy G a 'system QB' and he made multiple Championship games with basically this same team and is clearly the worse QB.Mental how much crap Purdy gets.