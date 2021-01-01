« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70280 on: Today at 10:08:20 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:52:47 am
I really like Jordan Love. Only seen him playing against the cowboys and 49ers 2 top defensive teams. Looks the business. Better than Purdy

Of course that Love is better than Purdy, who is a very good system QB for Shanahan. You will never see him among the top 5 QBs in the league, but he will always utilise the offensive weapons the 49rs have ...
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70281 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Jordan Love is class but he panicked a little on that last play, had a man wide open to his left before he took off scrambling. The less said about the throw the better.

I knew Carlson would miss at least one FG, he had done so in his last 9 games. I know the coaching staff said they would stick with him but not too sure now.

All in all that was a great season and the future looks very bright indeed.

The 49ers looked very shaky, may have just been a bit of rust, but we should have won that game. Can see the Lions putting it up to them if they win tonight.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70282 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
Before the game I thought 49ers would win comfortably. Agree Love panicked on the last play but he should learn. The kicker is shite. Could have won the game. Packers will get better youngest team in the NFL to apparently
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70283 on: Today at 10:20:00 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:19:02 am
Before the game I thought 49ers would win comfortably. Agree Love panicked on the last play but he should learn. The kicker is shite. Could have won the game. Packers will get better youngest team in the NFL to apparently

Youngest team to reach the playoffs in 50 years I think.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70284 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
That is the great thing about the nfl and I think nba too, its got a fairer playing field. Green Bay is fan owned not a big market but if run right clever drafting can be very competitive. Same in the nba with Milwaukee Bucks. No Doped up PSGs or City's in it.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70285 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:31:12 am
Nah, the Super Bowl is a completely different game. And the 49rs have everything the Texans were lacking tonight ...

Offenses win you games, Defenses win championships. That's not a glib line. It's very true.

In my 30ish years of watching the NFL I've seen it happen way to often. I remember the Seahawks (who I hate) take on a vaunted, Peyton Manning led Denver attack in the superbowl. "Seahawks are gonna kill them", I said to a mate. And they did. 43-8.

I'm a 9er fan and while I welcome the challenge, I'm definitely scared of the Ravens in a way that I'm not scared of anyone else.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70286 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:08:20 am
Of course that Love is better than Purdy, who is a very good system QB for Shanahan. You will never see him among the top 5 QBs in the league, but he will always utilise the offensive weapons the 49rs have ...

Do you actually know what you are talking about?
Purdy has lost about 5 games in his career and leads (or is close to) a whole bunch of QB metrics.
Nobody called any of the previous Shanahan QBs 'system' QBs.
Nobody called any of the QBs who played in the historcally great offenses, 'system' QBs.
He plays well under pressure, gets through reads quicker than most QBs I've ever seen, rarely tries to force a ball, is extremely accurate rarely gets flustered and is playing behind an oline that is average at best.

'System QB' is like calling Robbie Fowler a 'goals' forward. It's lazy. Is he THE BEST out there? No, most probably not (I won't say definitely because TB12 rarely 'looked' like the best). He's also not a QB that will beat you with his legs like Lamar, Mahomes or Allen.

He's got improvements to make, most obviously from last night, he lacks experience with a wet ball (his accuracy was wildly off in a way that looked like he had trouble with the extra weight that a wet ball carries, so kept over then under adjusting).

Nobody called Jimmy G a 'system QB' and he made multiple Championship games with basically this same team and is clearly the worse QB.
Mental how much crap Purdy gets.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70287 on: Today at 11:37:59 am »
I remember watching my first super bowl Bears v Patriots 1986. Bears had walter Payton Jim Mcmhaon and the refrigerator.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70288 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:36:37 am
Do you actually know what you are talking about?
Purdy has lost about 5 games in his career and leads (or is close to) a whole bunch of QB metrics.
Nobody called any of the previous Shanahan QBs 'system' QBs.
Nobody called any of the QBs who played in the historcally great offenses, 'system' QBs.
He plays well under pressure, gets through reads quicker than most QBs I've ever seen, rarely tries to force a ball, is extremely accurate rarely gets flustered and is playing behind an oline that is average at best.

'System QB' is like calling Robbie Fowler a 'goals' forward. It's lazy. Is he THE BEST out there? No, most probably not (I won't say definitely because TB12 rarely 'looked' like the best). He's also not a QB that will beat you with his legs like Lamar, Mahomes or Allen.

He's got improvements to make, most obviously from last night, he lacks experience with a wet ball (his accuracy was wildly off in a way that looked like he had trouble with the extra weight that a wet ball carries, so kept over then under adjusting).

Nobody called Jimmy G a 'system QB' and he made multiple Championship games with basically this same team and is clearly the worse QB.
Mental how much crap Purdy gets.






49ers are stacked offensively Kittle Deebow McCaffrey so Purdy should be good. Swap qb with green bay love with 49ers, Purdy with green bay. Would Purdy be as good. 49ers got to a super bowl with Jimmy G
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70289 on: Today at 11:53:50 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:46:12 am
49ers are stacked offensively Kittle Deebow McCaffrey so Purdy should be good. Swap qb with green bay love with 49ers, Purdy with green bay. Would Purdy be as good. 49ers got to a super bowl with Jimmy G

There is no evidence, for or against what the two QBs would do in opposite systems. I could easily argue that Love would struggle with all the motions of the SF offense and not processing as quickly behind a pairly porous Oline and that Purdy might be even better behind a good Oline.
Tell me why Purdy is a 'system' QB. Assess the player.
Offline Vegeta

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70290 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
That was a close one but we finally won a game from behind in The Shanahan era, shout out to Jauan Jennings he stepped up big time when Deebo went down.

Jordan Love played great for 3.5 quarters but when it came to winning time man morphed into Jimmy G  ;D
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70291 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 12:00:52 pm
That was a close one but we finally won a game from behind in The Shanahan era, shout out to Jauan Jennings he stepped up big time when Deebo went down.

For all my posts above, Purdy was not good. So many inaccurate throws by just a little bit. It looked like he was struggling with a wet ball being heavier (hence on one throw he'd sail it slightly high and another slightly low).

Dude might want to work on that a little.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70292 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
I didn't say system qb. I just think Love looks more talented than Purdy. Purdy could go on to win the super bowl with 9ers. Me I like the Pat Malomes Josh Allen   gunslinger types it's a personal taste
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70293 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:04:39 pm
I didn't say system qb. I just think Love looks more talented than Purdy. Purdy could go on to win the super bowl with 9ers. Me I like the Pat Malomes Josh Allen   gunslinger types it's a personal taste

Sorry about that. You were replying to a post that was a reply to Mac Red trotting out that lazily dismissive label, so I thought you were carrying on down that road.

I do get you. Players like Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, even Murray, are exciting to watch. I think, simply as a QB, Allen is my favourite to watch. The things he can do and equally the way he can just chuck an INT out of nowher, make for exciting football.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70294 on: Today at 12:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:08:18 pm
Sorry about that. You were replying to a post that was a reply to Mac Red trotting out that lazily dismissive label, so I thought you were carrying on down that road.

I do get you. Players like Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, even Murray, are exciting to watch. I think, simply as a QB, Allen is my favourite to watch. The things he can do and equally the way he can just chuck an INT out of nowher, make for exciting football.

I get you👍
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70295 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm »
Purdy has the pieces in around that help him, Niners have elite RB/WR/TE, which allows him to succeed, you seen that in mid season when the Niners had the injuries to key players & Purdy struggled, Niners lost 3 in a row, it was fortunate the bye week came in handy for the Niners during that run.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70296 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:33:00 pm
Purdy has the pieces in around that help him, Niners have elite RB/WR/TE, which allows him to succeed, you seen that in mid season when the Niners had the injuries to key players & Purdy struggled, Niners lost 3 in a row, it was fortunate the bye week came in handy for the Niners during that run.

I think the real weakness there is who was injured. Yes losing Deebo is not good but I think losing Trent was so much bigger. As I said, the oline is not good, however Trent is AMAZING. It's not a coincidence that McCaffery runs left a lot. If the 9ers lose Trent again, that could be curtains.

Be interesting to see what they do in the off season to address the oline weaknesses.
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70297 on: Today at 12:47:11 pm »
Love is definitely prone to those Farve-esque dumb throws but I do think his decision was in part driven by thinking 'this chump isn't making a field goal to take it to overtime so we need a touchdown here'.

Not to say it wasn't a bad decision and he bears no responsibility for losing the game, but when you have a rookie kicker who has been the worst in the league all season, how much faith would you really have in him hitting a mid-range field goal under that level of pressure.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70298 on: Today at 12:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:47:11 pm
Love is definitely prone to those Farve-esque dumb throws but I do think his decision was in part driven by thinking 'this chump isn't making a field goal to take it to overtime so we need a touchdown here'.

Not to say it wasn't a bad decision and he bears no responsibility for losing the game, but when you have a rookie kicker who has been the worst in the league all season, how much faith would you really have in him hitting a mid-range field goal under that level of pressure.

He had a long conversation with LaFleur just before he took the field, I think that may have been what they were discussing.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70299 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
The game, with the weather gave me PTSD flashbacks from the 90's.

I remember the Packers beating us at Lambeau and the weather up there being a factor (obviously GB are going to be much more used to adverse weather). When we met them again the next year at home, it felt like a kick in the teeth as the week leading up to that had been so rainy, the field was a quagmire and the Pack again stomped on us.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70300 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm »
Purdy won't win you games on his own, but he also won't lose you games. He is good at everything, yet special at nothing. He is a good fit for Shanahan's system, hence me labeling him a "system" QB. That is also the reason why he is a starting QB for a Super Bown contender at the moment, instead of Garoppolo ...
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70301 on: Today at 04:33:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:47:22 pm
Purdy won't win you games on his own, but he also won't lose you games. He is good at everything, yet special at nothing. He is a good fit for Shanahan's system, hence me labeling him a "system" QB. That is also the reason why he is a starting QB for a Super Bown contender at the moment, instead of Garoppolo ...

You know as well as I do that 'system QB' is used to diminish the player.

He's good at everything, I would say he's pretty special at processing the feild and working through his progressions, a quality that is super important at his position. He's also pretty special with his accuracy (last night notwithstanding, though that 3rd down to Jennings was remarkable on both him and Jennings)

If you think he's a 'system' QB, you should look up what actual NFL players think when asked about him and asked abut the 'system QB' label. It's lazy and it diminishes the player. He's not top 5 currently. He has his issues. However using an easy label that digs at him, given what he has achieved in his first season and a half, is poor.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70302 on: Today at 07:04:04 pm »
If you're a Packers fan, as disappointing as last night was, you have to be excited about the future with this young squad. They're exciting and hungry and they will learn from this. There were a few spots that, had they gone GB's way, they would've won. Yes, the missed FG, but there were 2 dropped picks and an INT before Love's errant throw late in the 4th that might've translated to points. And that spot on 4th and inches? Horrible, horrible spot that probably cost the Packers at least 3 points, if not more. This game was the one I was most excited to see (at this stage in the playoffs), and it didn't disappoint.

I like the 49ers; I've been a big McCaffrey fan for ages and George Kittle just looks like the most fun guy you'd want to meet. I'm not sold on Purdy as a top 5 QB, but he doesn't need to be. He's had his ups and downs this season, but for the most part, looks pretty consistent (even tops some stat charts), and makes the right decisions at the right time. I'll take that in a QB all day.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70303 on: Today at 07:25:02 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:04:04 pm
If you're a Packers fan, as disappointing as last night was, you have to be excited about the future with this young squad. They're exciting and hungry and they will learn from this. There were a few spots that, had they gone GB's way, they would've won. Yes, the missed FG, but there were 2 dropped picks and an INT before Love's errant throw late in the 4th that might've translated to points. And that spot on 4th and inches? Horrible, horrible spot that probably cost the Packers at least 3 points, if not more. This game was the one I was most excited to see (at this stage in the playoffs), and it didn't disappoint.

I like the 49ers; I've been a big McCaffrey fan for ages and George Kittle just looks like the most fun guy you'd want to meet. I'm not sold on Purdy as a top 5 QB, but he doesn't need to be. He's had his ups and downs this season, but for the most part, looks pretty consistent (even tops some stat charts), and makes the right decisions at the right time. I'll take that in a QB all day.

Thankfully someone else noticed that. They tried to do it to us again a little while later as well, they were out by about 3 yards.

I won't even mention the play clock being at 00 for about 2 seconds, or maybe I will actually  ;D
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70304 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm »
Staying up late again feck work. In great mood after liverpool win so want a hat-trick lions and Bills please deliver.

The sky nfl pre game team with Neil is so much better than the football shite guys. Jason Bell is so likeable he just loves the game
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70305 on: Today at 08:10:55 pm »
Ideal time for the Lions to get an INT
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70306 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
Gotta punch this into the endzone now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70307 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
well that should have been picked off in the end zone.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70308 on: Today at 08:17:11 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:15:50 pm
well that should have been picked off in the end zone.

Yep. A bit of a nervy start for both teams
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70309 on: Today at 08:17:54 pm »
Not great from the lions settle for 3,thought they might of taken a shot at a td on 4th down,
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70310 on: Today at 08:32:49 pm »
It's easy to say the Niners won't have to worry too much about either of these teams, but it's all about matchups on the day I think, injuries, what form. Anything can happen I guess.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70311 on: Today at 08:35:06 pm »
If Bills v Chiefs kicks off at 11.30 what time is it likely to end? Really want to watch but got a busy day tomorrow!
Online TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70312 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:35:06 pm
If Bills v Chiefs kicks off at 11.30 what time is it likely to end? Really want to watch but got a busy day tomorrow!
Give it usually 3 hours I think.
