Jordan Love is class but he panicked a little on that last play, had a man wide open to his left before he took off scrambling. The less said about the throw the better.



I knew Carlson would miss at least one FG, he had done so in his last 9 games. I know the coaching staff said they would stick with him but not too sure now.



All in all that was a great season and the future looks very bright indeed.



The 49ers looked very shaky, may have just been a bit of rust, but we should have won that game. Can see the Lions putting it up to them if they win tonight.