PeterTheRed

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:08:20 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:52:47 am
I really like Jordan Love. Only seen him playing against the cowboys and 49ers 2 top defensive teams. Looks the business. Better than Purdy

Of course that Love is better than Purdy, who is a very good system QB for Shanahan. You will never see him among the top 5 QBs in the league, but he will always utilise the offensive weapons the 49rs have ...
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:08:31 am
Jordan Love is class but he panicked a little on that last play, had a man wide open to his left before he took off scrambling. The less said about the throw the better.

I knew Carlson would miss at least one FG, he had done so in his last 9 games. I know the coaching staff said they would stick with him but not too sure now.

All in all that was a great season and the future looks very bright indeed.

The 49ers looked very shaky, may have just been a bit of rust, but we should have won that game. Can see the Lions putting it up to them if they win tonight.
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:19:02 am
Before the game I thought 49ers would win comfortably. Agree Love panicked on the last play but he should learn. The kicker is shite. Could have won the game. Packers will get better youngest team in the NFL to apparently
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:20:00 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:19:02 am
Before the game I thought 49ers would win comfortably. Agree Love panicked on the last play but he should learn. The kicker is shite. Could have won the game. Packers will get better youngest team in the NFL to apparently

Youngest team to reach the playoffs in 50 years I think.
DiggerJohn

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:30:54 am
That is the great thing about the nfl and I think nba too, its got a fairer playing field. Green Bay is fan owned not a big market but if run right clever drafting can be very competitive. Same in the nba with Milwaukee Bucks. No Doped up PSGs or City's in it.
Romford_Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 11:17:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:31:12 am
Nah, the Super Bowl is a completely different game. And the 49rs have everything the Texans were lacking tonight ...

Offenses win you games, Defenses win championships. That's not a glib line. It's very true.

In my 30ish years of watching the NFL I've seen it happen way to often. I remember the Seahawks (who I hate) take on a vaunted, Peyton Manning led Denver attack in the superbowl. "Seahawks are gonna kill them", I said to a mate. And they did. 43-8.

I'm a 9er fan and while I welcome the challenge, I'm definitely scared of the Ravens in a way that I'm not scared of anyone else.
