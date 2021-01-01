« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
fair play to the texans so far. I still don't think they'll win but they're playing tough.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
voodoo ray:
fair play to the texans so far. I still don't think they'll win but they're playing tough.
Yeah Ravens are turning the screw now, but if the Texans keep this trajectory they will definitely be a contender for years to come.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
TipTopKop:
Yeah Ravens are turning the screw now, but if the Texans keep this trajectory they will definitely be a contender for years to come.

Not particularly impressed with the Ravens so far. They are not looking like a Super Bowl winning team tonight ...
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm
PeterTheRed ...:
Not particularly impressed with the Ravens so far. They are not looking like a Super Bowl winning team tonight ...
I guess it's hard; they've been off for a while (I think Lamarr's 1st game in 2 weeks?), need time to get going, but Lamarr is showing some maturity and good decision making so far...
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:49:28 pm
this game is now over.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm
PeterTheRed ...:
Not particularly impressed with the Ravens so far. They are not looking like a Super Bowl winning team tonight ...

Starters havent played in 3 weeks and offence looked a little sluggish first half. Defense have managed to keep Stroud in check through 3 quarters though which is no easy task. Not sure who you would have over them as favourites for the Super Bowl currently?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm
They have picked it up now
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:15:38 am
Ok yes, definitely over now ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:18:37 am
Rosario:
Starters havent played in 3 weeks and offence looked a little sluggish first half. Defense have managed to keep Stroud in check through 3 quarters though which is no easy task. Not sure who you would have over them as favourites for the Super Bowl currently?

Their real test will be against Allen/Mahomes. And if they play the 49s in the Super Bowl, they are not the favorites against Shanahan and his runners. Still a very long way to go for the Ravens ...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:25:36 am
PeterTheRed ...:
Their real test will be against Allen/Mahomes. And if they play the 49s in the Super Bowl, they are not the favorites against Shanahan and his runners. Still a very long way to go for the Ravens ...

they should be after beating them in santa clara.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:31:12 am
voodoo ray:
they should be after beating them in santa clara.

Nah, the Super Bowl is a completely different game. And the 49rs have everything the Texans were lacking tonight ...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:32:51 am
PeterTheRed ...:
Their real test will be against Allen/Mahomes. And if they play the 49s in the Super Bowl, they are not the favorites against Shanahan and his runners. Still a very long way to go for the Ravens ...

Those are the 3 other teams I see as realistic Super Bowl winners as well but at worst I would have the Ravens as slight/equal favourites in any head to head game against any of those sides. Obviously a long way to go and Lamar still has to beat a fellow top 5 QB in the playoffs yet, but he will have an opportunity to fix that next week.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:38:13 am
PeterTheRed ...:
Nah, the Super Bowl is a completely different game. And the 49rs have everything the Texans were lacking tonight ...

as they did in that previous game.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:41:14 am
voodoo ray:
as they did in that previous game.

Look, I like the Ravens, I just don't think they have what it takes to go all the way. They are very good, just not special. You will very likely see what I am talking about in the coming weeks ...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:52:55 am
I'm rooting for Detroit Lions and big Dan the man
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:18:02 am
Gonna be a Pack/Lions NFC championship game. We the North! ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:43:24 am
I've got a crappy feeling that the 9ers are going to lose this.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:48:14 am
Well it's early doors, but yes they could have started better...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:55:53 am
That was a terrible spot.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:13:56 am
Are these fucking refs going to call anything?
