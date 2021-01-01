fair play to the texans so far. I still don't think they'll win but they're playing tough.
Yeah Ravens are turning the screw now, but if the Texans keep this trajectory they will definitely be a contender for years to come.
Not particularly impressed with the Ravens so far. They are not looking like a Super Bowl winning team tonight ...
Starters havent played in 3 weeks and offence looked a little sluggish first half. Defense have managed to keep Stroud in check through 3 quarters though which is no easy task. Not sure who you would have over them as favourites for the Super Bowl currently?
Their real test will be against Allen/Mahomes. And if they play the 49s in the Super Bowl, they are not the favorites against Shanahan and his runners. Still a very long way to go for the Ravens ...
they should be after beating them in santa clara.
Nah, the Super Bowl is a completely different game. And the 49rs have everything the Texans were lacking tonight ...
as they did in that previous game.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
