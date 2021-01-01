fair play to the texans so far. I still don't think they'll win but they're playing tough.
Yeah Ravens are turning the screw now, but if the Texans keep this trajectory they will definitely be a contender for years to come.
Not particularly impressed with the Ravens so far. They are not looking like a Super Bowl winning team tonight ...
Starters havent played in 3 weeks and offence looked a little sluggish first half. Defense have managed to keep Stroud in check through 3 quarters though which is no easy task. Not sure who you would have over them as favourites for the Super Bowl currently?
Their real test will be against Allen/Mahomes. And if they play the 49s in the Super Bowl, they are not the favorites against Shanahan and his runners. Still a very long way to go for the Ravens ...
they should be after beating them in santa clara.
Nah, the Super Bowl is a completely different game. And the 49rs have everything the Texans were lacking tonight ...
as they did in that previous game.
