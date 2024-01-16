« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1751 1752 1753 1754 1755 [1756]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2620133 times)

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70200 on: January 16, 2024, 04:50:17 pm »
something happened in the locker room post 49ers blowout. either a Sirianni did something dumb and pissed everyone off or the players realised hes shite and thought we aint got a chance vs the 49ers as they are levels above across the board.

or both.

sad way for Jason Kelce to go out, but if theres one thing we know about the eagles is, they will draft well and sort it out pretty quickly (with a new HC)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70201 on: January 16, 2024, 07:15:17 pm »
I actually don't think it takes a lot to change the eagles up. They need defensive players and new coaching staff, but as a team it's mostly pretty strong. Get a good head coach in an even with some minor tweaks I think it's a contending team.

Been great on the draft so hopefully with a decent HC it works well.

Again personally fingers crossed for Ben Johnson
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70202 on: January 16, 2024, 10:26:44 pm »
According to ESPN, Tomlin has told the Steelers he'll be back in 2024

Must....  Resist...  Urge.... to.... Comment       ;D
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70203 on: Today at 01:10:36 am »
Mike McCarthy is returning for the 2024 season according to Schefter.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70204 on: Today at 01:13:54 am »
Honestly speaking, I think Jerry Jones gets a bit of a bum rap with the reputation for being quick on the trigger or hot headed etc.

If you think about it, he stuck with Garrett for way too long when Garrett clearly wasn't going anywhere, and now this decision to stick by McCarthy for another season. He also gave Dak a new contract while injured, when so many people were saying he was done and Jerry was going to move on from him.

I guess that expectation comes with owning one of -if not the biggest- logos in the NFL.

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,738
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70205 on: Today at 01:16:14 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:13:54 am
Honestly speaking, I think Jerry Jones gets a bit of a bum rap with the reputation for being quick on the trigger or hot headed etc.
think you're right

if anything, seems like he's more a contrarian that itchy trigger fingered. wasnt he saying the other day this was one of the worst ever experiences/performances - almost like he's daring himself not to take the obvious remedy
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,577
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70206 on: Today at 01:33:14 am »
So Dallas and Philly at difft points may have been the best teams in the league. Crazy.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70207 on: Today at 04:06:58 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:13:54 am
Honestly speaking, I think Jerry Jones gets a bit of a bum rap with the reputation for being quick on the trigger or hot headed etc.

If you think about it, he stuck with Garrett for way too long when Garrett clearly wasn't going anywhere, and now this decision to stick by McCarthy for another season. He also gave Dak a new contract while injured, when so many people were saying he was done and Jerry was going to move on from him.

I guess that expectation comes with owning one of -if not the biggest- logos in the NFL.
It McCarthy last year of the contract guess he going to let him finish it out.
I dont understand it unless there back channeling he wont get Bill
Logged

Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70208 on: Today at 04:13:53 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 16, 2024, 07:15:17 pm
I actually don't think it takes a lot to change the eagles up. They need defensive players and new coaching staff, but as a team it's mostly pretty strong. Get a good head coach in an even with some minor tweaks I think it's a contending team.

Been great on the draft so hopefully with a decent HC it works well.

Again personally fingers crossed for Ben Johnson

As a 40+ year Lions supporter, hands off Ben Johnson ;)

The problem is Matt Patricia. We were tortured for 2 years with him as HC and hes simply not a players coach. Terrible man management skills. The opposite of Klopp in every conceivable way.

Philly will be back once they get rid of him.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,861
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #70209 on: Today at 06:07:44 am »
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Today at 04:13:53 am

As a 40+ year Lions supporter, hands off Ben Johnson ;)

The problem is Matt Patricia. We were tortured for 2 years with him as HC and hes simply not a players coach. Terrible man management skills. The opposite of Klopp in every conceivable way.

Philly will be back once they get rid of him.

Belichick's coaching tree is awful [only Bill O'Brien has had any sort of moderate success as HC, even he was run out of Houston as they started becoming dysfunctional, largely due to his awful trades], the issue, Belichick's coaches think they can run the the system like Belichick does, & end up being run out of town as quickly as they arrived as they turn out awful head coaches.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 1751 1752 1753 1754 1755 [1756]   Go Up
« previous next »
 