something happened in the locker room post 49ers blowout. either a Sirianni did something dumb and pissed everyone off or the players realised hes shite and thought we aint got a chance vs the 49ers as they are levels above across the board.



or both.



sad way for Jason Kelce to go out, but if theres one thing we know about the eagles is, they will draft well and sort it out pretty quickly (with a new HC)