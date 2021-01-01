« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
If that was Mahomes, that gets a roughing the passer..... just sayin'
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm
Still got a game to watch after half time then.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm
Still got a game to watch after half time then.

Disappointing to give them hope and subsequently lose the punter. Can Bass punt?
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm
 Punters back in bet he hopes he doesn't have to kick it to many more times.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Bills with more injuries...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:05:06 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Bills with more injuries...

Starting to become an issue defensively as Steelers moving with ease now.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:06:29 am
glad I didn't actually go to bed.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:09:09 am
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:05:06 am
Starting to become an issue defensively as Steelers moving with ease now.
Making things interesting now
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:11:25 am
Bills with backups at both LB spots, 2 corners, nickel corner. Offence needs to see this out as defence aint going to be doing it.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:18:18 am
Steelers are allergic to tackling.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:19:27 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:18:18 am
Steelers are allergic to tackling.

pretty much every nfl team is these days.

it really is over now.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:24:17 am
Has to be in the back of each team's mind when tackling not to get some penalty, that call on Josh Allen hit looked harsh, but that's today's NFL.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:37:13 am
Throughout the season hes been slightly shaky, but Im not massively trusting of Bass if it comes down to a big kick during the playoffs.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 12:57:04 am
So the Bills limp to the next round. Did well to pull away in the end.

I think (among other needs) the Steelers need a QB. Question is, how do they go about getting one, as they're too low down the draft, so either they trade for someone, or draft up?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:41:22 am
Eagles need to wake up sharpish, awful defending on that TB TD.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:03:35 am
They've been asleep for most of the last 6 games. But that was a big play just now, maybe that can spark something.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:18:56 am
Watching the Eagles offense this season Im just glad the Colts managed to get Shane Steichen.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:27:00 am
Some life with that TD, let's see if this sparks something...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:31:06 am
That's crazy moment, TB give up a penalty on the PAT, so the Eagles have another shot from the 1 yard line, decide to go for 2, but TB get a stop on the push push. ;D

TB should have had a penalty against them for a facemask on the push push, the refs never spotted it
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:25:13 am
BAKER REAGAN MAYFIELD. 🥹❤️
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:54:05 am
The dominance and subsequent collapse of the Eagles, is one of the season's storylines.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:01:32 am
Is Baker Mayfield a FA after these playoffs?

I wouldn't mind him at the Giants if they can't t draft a top QB in the draft this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:03:49 am
is anyone actually surprised that the eagles lost?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:29:23 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:03:49 am
is anyone actually surprised that the eagles lost?
No but it was hilarious how bad the tackling was.
They kinda remind me of the 2020 Steelers who where 11-0 before losing the Football team. They had the all the signs of just very lucky record then collapsed down the stretch. Eagles kinda just won some close game then just got blown a couple times made a panic Change at DC to Matt Patricia who made it worse.
Even last year the defense was very overrated, they dominated bad offenses then gave like 35 points to any good offense(including the Lions early last season when the Lions where really struggling before turning it around at the end of the season). The offense was legit last season and took a step back also. Philly also last season had the easiest schedule in the NFL then faced the Giants who was not a good team in the playoffs followed by playing SF without a QB basically then Hurts had his best game ever in the super bowl and the defense could not stop Mahomes who was even better.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:44:10 am
Tackling has become a bit of a lost art in the past decade or so. Could be down to the lack of padded practice, the change in priority about trying to force the ball out or a combination of many things.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:45:56 am
Dreadful timings for the divisional round again - two best games in the middle of the night.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:53:08 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:45:56 am
Dreadful timings for the divisional round again - two best games in the middle of the night.
the bills on sunday is almost two hrs earlier than usual SNF game, which is something at least
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:23:53 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:53:08 am
the bills on sunday is almost two hrs earlier than usual SNF game, which is something at least

True. Still on at "superbowl time" though - not sure I can do three of those in a row! Especially in CET.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:50:37 pm
Crumbly Dak showed up again. What a surprise!

Said it enough times, he's a decent QB, he just can't handle the pressure when it matters. I'm not even trying to dump on him, it's just true. If Dak wins a SB, hell if he wins a conference Championship, I'll be completely shocked.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:52:46 pm
Jason kelce is binning it. Can't say I blame him really.

Gold jacket in 5 years
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:56:34 pm
Rees-Zammit is quitting rugby and giving it a go.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:12:22 pm
Bellichik interviewed in Atlanta.

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 02:38:47 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:12:22 pm
Bellichik interviewed in Atlanta.

@NoraPrinciotti

"can you tell us about a time you faced significant odds and how you overcame them?"   :D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:07:35 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:38:47 pm
@NoraPrinciotti

"can you tell us about a time you faced significant odds and how you overcame them?"   :D

hahahaha
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:19:28 pm
Can see Sirriani getting the sack, talk of Jim Harbaugh possibly taking over which I am not too sure about. Maybe I am wrong but I'd rather someone more young and dynamic as a coach, wouldn't mind Ben Johnson from the Lions personally

Brian Johnson apparently linked with the Panthers HC job - for any Panthers fans I am very very sorry
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:20:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:19:28 pm
Can see Sirriani getting the sack, talk of Jim Harbaugh possibly taking over which I am not too sure about. Maybe I am wrong but I'd rather someone more young and dynamic as a coach, wouldn't mind Ben Johnson from the Lions personally

Brian Johnson apparently linked with the Panthers HC job - for any Panthers fans I am very very sorry

If he ends up working for Tepper, feel sorry for Johnson...
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:24:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:19:28 pm
Can see Sirriani getting the sack, talk of Jim Harbaugh possibly taking over which I am not too sure about. Maybe I am wrong but I'd rather someone more young and dynamic as a coach, wouldn't mind Ben Johnson from the Lions personally

Brian Johnson apparently linked with the Panthers HC job - for any Panthers fans I am very very sorry
yeah Siriani's got to go. Eagles fans have 'blown the whistle' on the issues with him long before this horrific run of form - culminating in their elimination last night, where all the eagles players looked about as resolved and expectant a losing time as I can remember seeing.

feel like their great start to the season must have largely been from the institutional memory from a good offence regime the previous season. last night's game looked over within a few plays of me switiching it on  at half time
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:34:05 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:24:12 pm
yeah Siriani's got to go. Eagles fans have 'blown the whistle' on the issues with him long before this horrific run of form - culminating in their elimination last night, where all the eagles players looked about as resolved and expectant a losing time as I can remember seeing.

feel like their great start to the season must have largely been from the institutional memory from a good offence regime the previous season. last night's game looked over within a few plays of me switiching it on  at half time

Eagles always looked like they won despite the coaching, offensively the players are very impressive. Hurts had a fantastic season despite everything, the wide receivers, particularly AJ, are great. Player to player Eagles offense is one of the best IMHO.

Work needs to be done on the defence as Bradburry has had a Fabinho level regression.

But mostly in the pitch it was good, draft picks seemed good, it was all in place and the coaching g staff is shocking. Brian Johnson is a pick that has no idea how to play call, and Sirriani does nothing to actually change the trajectory.

A lot of the wins felt like Hodgson getting a big win because of Gerrard or Torres doing something great, the players won despite the coaches.

But again the options named as favorites for new HC just don't sit well with me - Hambraugh may be decent but again unsure of an older coach coming in, even more the base with Belichick who was named as an option. Vrabel was named as well, but he seems off to the Pats and idk, I know the Titans are bad but he's had a pretty bad couple of years there
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:42:19 pm
The reason why nobody for The Eagles on defence was tackling was because Patrica told them to throw the game, man wanted no part of the reception he would've received by the Lions fans.

I guess Nick Siranni isn't being aggressive in the tunnel to opposition fans anymore see ya you absolute prick
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:47:50 pm
Looks like Shane Steichen was responsible for a lot of the offence last year!
