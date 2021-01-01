yeah Siriani's got to go. Eagles fans have 'blown the whistle' on the issues with him long before this horrific run of form - culminating in their elimination last night, where all the eagles players looked about as resolved and expectant a losing time as I can remember seeing.



feel like their great start to the season must have largely been from the institutional memory from a good offence regime the previous season. last night's game looked over within a few plays of me switiching it on at half time



Eagles always looked like they won despite the coaching, offensively the players are very impressive. Hurts had a fantastic season despite everything, the wide receivers, particularly AJ, are great. Player to player Eagles offense is one of the best IMHO.Work needs to be done on the defence as Bradburry has had a Fabinho level regression.But mostly in the pitch it was good, draft picks seemed good, it was all in place and the coaching g staff is shocking. Brian Johnson is a pick that has no idea how to play call, and Sirriani does nothing to actually change the trajectory.A lot of the wins felt like Hodgson getting a big win because of Gerrard or Torres doing something great, the players won despite the coaches.But again the options named as favorites for new HC just don't sit well with me - Hambraugh may be decent but again unsure of an older coach coming in, even more the base with Belichick who was named as an option. Vrabel was named as well, but he seems off to the Pats and idk, I know the Titans are bad but he's had a pretty bad couple of years there