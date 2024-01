is anyone actually surprised that the eagles lost?



No but it was hilarious how bad the tackling was.They kinda remind me of the 2020 Steelers who where 11-0 before losing the Football team. They had the all the signs of just very lucky record then collapsed down the stretch. Eagles kinda just won some close game then just got blown a couple times made a panic Change at DC to Matt Patricia who made it worse.Even last year the defense was very overrated, they dominated bad offenses then gave like 35 points to any good offense(including the Lions early last season when the Lions where really struggling before turning it around at the end of the season). The offense was legit last season and took a step back also. Philly also last season had the easiest schedule in the NFL then faced the Giants who was not a good team in the playoffs followed by playing SF without a QB basically then Hurts had his best game ever in the super bowl and the defense could not stop Mahomes who was even better.