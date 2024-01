Only saw the lions highlights. Felt like neither team could get a stop 1st half but neither team could get a score 2nd half. Iím glad for the Lions though, 34 years since they last won a playoff game or something?



And as for DallasÖ obviously their offence will get scrutiny but my goodness that pic above with the packers player in space sums it up. The defence may as well have not bothered trotting onto the field for all the use they were.